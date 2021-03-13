Tamil Nadu Election 2021: From Dravidian turf, Asaduddin Owaisi corners DMK, AIADMK over secularism

Asaduddin Owaisi also accused the Congress of backing the BJP government's amendment to Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: TTV Dhinakaran led AMMK ally and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at the ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin-led DMK while addressing a poll rally in Chennai yesterday. Responding to the allegations of the BJP benefitting when AIMIM contest polls, Owaisi asked the DMK to define secularism. “It’s been said that BJP is getting benefitted since we’re contesting Assembly polls. Can DMK tell me their definition of secularism? Congress is supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Is Shiv Sena secular or communal as per DMK?” questioned Owaisi in Chennai.

He said that while Dhinakaran and AIMIM are accused of being ‘B’ team of the BJP, it’s DMK’s ally Congress that is helping Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. “Shiv Sena’s CM said in Maharashtra Assembly that he felt proud that Shiv Sena made sacrifices for Babri Masjid. Does DMK also agree with Shiv Sena today? Dhinakaran Sahab and I are accused of being ‘B’ team. But DMK is sitting with Congress who helped Shiv Sena come to power in Maharashtra,” said Owaisi.

Owaisi also targeted the ruling AIADMK saying that it’s no longer Jayalalithaa’s party. “AIADMK is no longer Madam Jayalalithaa’s party as she always kept her party away from Bharatiya Janata Party. Unfortunately, AIADMK has turned into Narendra Modi’s slave now,” Owaisi alleged.

AIMIM is contesting Tamil Nadu polls in alliance with AMMK. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran yesterday released his party’s manifesto at the rally. The manifesto covers prominent promises like corruption-free Tamil Nadu, jobs for one person per household, various pro-industry initiatives, port management, creation of the additional assembly constituencies, better medical care for the poor, sops and incentives for the farm sector, river inter-linking and a subsidy of Rs 100 for one LPG cylinder a month.