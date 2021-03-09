Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK allocates six seats to CPI-M, Owaisi’s AIMIM strikes pact with Dhinakaran

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, who signed the pact with DMK president M K Stalin, said the combine has a greater responsibility to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: The DMK on Monday inked its seat- sharing deal with the CPI(M) after much deliberations, allotting it six seats, while firebrand Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will make its foray into Tamil Nadu contesting from three constituencies in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK. Besides the CPI(M), DMK struck pacts with three local outfits, allotting them one seat each but they will contest on the Dravidian party’s symbol in the April 6 assembly elections, it said.

Though the Left party bargained for a bigger share of seats, CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan, who signed the pact with DMK president M K Stalin, said the combine has a greater responsibility to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance and particularly in not allowing the national party to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu.

“Though we expected more seats from the DMK, we agreed for six seats and finalised the deal as it is vital to have a majority in the state assembly,” he told reporters.

The CPIM leader said the DMK allies have a huge political responsibility to defeat the AIADMK and alleged the BJP was “a threat” to the nation.

“With mere two or three legislators, the BJP toppled the Congress government in Puducherry. We dont want such a situation in Tamil Nadu. Not a single member from the BJP should win,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DMK allotted one seat each to Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Aathi Tamizhar Peravai and Makkal Viduthalai Katchi. These fringe parties will contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

Already, the DMK has apportioned 25 seats to the Congress, six each to the MDMK, VCK and CPI, three for IUML and two for the MMK of the 234 seats in the state. Vaiko’s MDMK will also contest all the six seats on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam announced its first poll-pact for the April 6 elections, with the AIMIM. A party release said the two had decided to face the elections in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. AMMK announced allotting Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram constituencies in Tamil Nadu to its partner. Hyderabad-based Owaisi had earlier said his party, which has contested and won seats in states including Bihar, will field candidates in Tamil Nadu this time.