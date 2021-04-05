Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Check key constituencies and candidates going to polls on April 6

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional Edappadi constituency.

With the high-octane campaign for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls concluding yesterday, the stage is all set for voters to take over. The elections for the 234-member assembly will decide whether it will be a hat-trick for the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK or will mark the return of MK Stalin-led DMK to power. There are 3,998 candidates in the fray for the election which is also set to witness a battle between arch-rivals AIADMK and the DMK, besides the debut of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who has floated his party Makkal Needhi Maiam and is contesting in alliance with some other regional parties.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Key constituencies and candidates

Edappadi: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his traditional Edappadi constituency. DMK has fielded T Sampathkumar from the constituency. Besides Independents, some other candidates in the fray are Dhasapparaj (MNM), Sri Ratna (NTK) and Sekar (AMMK). Edappadi constituency falls under the Salem Lok Sabha constituency. There are around 2,84,378 electors.

Bodinayakkanur: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting from Bodinayakkanur constituency, which falls in the Theni district. He is taking on Thanga Tamil Selvan of DMK and M. Muthusamy of AMMK who also happens to be staunch supporters of late J Jayalalithaa. Theni is also a Parliamentary constituency and is considered to be a bastion of Panneerselvam. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it was the only seat that helped the AIADMK win.

Kolathur: DMK President MK Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency. He is the sitting MLA from the seat. The AIADMK camp is counting on its government’s welfare schemes to win from the seat. It has fielded Aadi Rajaram to take on Stalin. A noted AIADMK warhorse, Rajaram had given Stalin a run for his money in the Thousand Lights segment in 2006 as the DMK leader managed to win by a whisker registering a winning margin of just 2,468 votes. There are 2,82,299 voters in the constituency.

Kovilpatti: Former AIADMK leader and AMMK founder, TTV Dhinakaran is contesting from the Kovilpatti constituency. He is being challenged by incumbent Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju of AIADMK and DMK-led alliance candidate K Sreenivasan who is contesting on CPM ticket. MNM has given a ticket to businessman G Kathiravan and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has fielded Gomathi Mariappan from the seat. Raju is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Coimbatore South: An interesting fight is being witnessed in the Coimbatore South constituency after Kamal Haasan announced his candidature from the seat. In 2016, Amman K. Arjunan of AIADMK had defeated Mayura Jayakumar S of Congress. AIADMK has given this seat to the ally BJP this time. While Jayakumar is again a Congress candidate from the seat, BJP has fielded Vanathi Srinivasan. Other candidates are Abdul Wahab of NTK and R. Duraisamy of AMMK.

Besides these seats, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman is contesting from Thiruvottiyur, MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Tiruvalliken constituency, BJP state unit chief L Murugan is trying his luck from Dharapuram and BJP’s Khushboo Sundar is eyeing victory from Thousands Lights constituency.

There are over 6.28 crore eligible voters in Tamil Nadu who will choose 234 members from the 3,998 candidates. AIADMK is part of the NDA, the other constituents being the BJP, PMK and some local outfits. DMK leader Stalin, meanwhile, has allied with the Congress, CPM and other small parties.