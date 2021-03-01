Tamil Nadu Election 2021: AIADMK leaders hold seat-sharing talks with Amit Shah

The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as "winnable". (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: The AIADMK top leadership held seat-sharing talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Chief Minister K Palaniswsami, who is the AIADMK joint coordinator, and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who is the party’s coordinator, called on Shah at a star hotel in Chennai late on Sunday.

The talks that started around 10 pm were on after two hours, a day after the AIADMK and the BJP initiated the parleys.

The BJP has expectations of getting 60 seats that it had identified as “winnable”.

Shah had earlier arrived in Tamil Nadu for an election rally.

The AIADMK had earlier clinched its seat-sharing deal with ally PMK, allotting 23 seats to it.

Single-phase elections are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu.