Tamil Nadu Election 2021: Actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK walks out of NDA over seat-sharing

Captain Vijayakanth led DMDK had originally demanded 41 seats from the AIADMK. (File)

Tamil Nadu Election 2021: In a development that could further make the ruling AIADK’s return to power in the state more difficult, actor Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) today walked out of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The DMDK leader Vijayakanth said that after several rounds of talks over the seat-sharing issue, a consensus could not be reached as the ruling party did not agree to its seat-sharing demand.

Attacking the ruling party, DMDK Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish said that the AIADMK candidates will lose deposits in all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He said that DMDK’s party workers will work across Tamil Nadu to defeat the AIADMK.

However, Vijayakanth did not reveal the number of seats it had demanded. If reports are to be believed, DMDK had originally demanded 41 seats but later scaled it down to 23 when the seat-sharing talks were stalled. Palaniswami-led AIADMK had offered only 15 seats to the DMDK, which it did not agree to. It wanted the same number of seats (23) that the AIADMK had allotted to Ramadoss’ PMK. Notably, the DMDK had contested Tamil Nadu elections on 41 seats in 2011.

The AIADMK has given 20 seats to the BJP and has been holding talks with other parties including GK Vaasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress and Krishnaswamy’s Puthiya Tamilagam.

While the ruling AIADMK is yet to finalise its seat-sharing deals, MK Stalin-led DMK has already sealed its deal with Congress (25 seats), the CPI(M) (six seats), MDMK (six seats), VCK (six seats) and CPI (six seats), IUML (three seats) and MMK (two seats).