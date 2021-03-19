Tamil Nadu Election 201: Kamal Haasan releases Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto; promises empowerment, ditches freebies

Kamal Haasan said that upskilling will help the homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it won't burden the government treasury.

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam today unveiled its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Elections 2021. In line with his promise to pay housewives for their work, Haasan promised to develop their skills in order to make women earn as much as Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. It ruled out any monthly dole to the housewives. Ruling AIADMK and its arch-rival DMK has already promised Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women family heads in their manifestos.

Haasan said that upskilling will help the homemakers to get suitable opportunities to earn and it won’t burden the government treasury.

Haasan said that various government departments like discoms and state-run transport entities are facing losses and promised measures to fix them. He said that the government-run enterprises could be made profitable by making the employees their ‘shareholders’.

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto was more about empowering rather than freebies. The party promised to make villages self-sufficient in all 234 constituencies and support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises by initiatives like the supply of raw materials were among the key features of MNM manifesto.

“Our election manifesto promises 50 lakh employment opportunities for youth. Also, there’ll be incentives for youth entrepreneurs. Standard of government schools would be lifted to that of international standards,” said Kamal Haasan releasing the party manifesto.

Earlier, the party had released a seven-point Governance and Economic Agenda. It had promised to introduce paperless Government offices that run on a single ERP, from the Panchayat Office to the CM’s office in order to cut the red tape. It had promised to provide a computer along with high speed Internet (100 Mbps and above) through Optical Fibre Cable to every home. The party had also promised to create world-class infrastructural and logistics facilities from the Village Panchayat onwards, that shall maintain the cold chain at static locations and during transport, to ensure freshness of food stocks, throughout the supply chain till the end consumer.