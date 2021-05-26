Tamil Nadu: DMK minister PK Sekar Babu courts controversy over ‘North Indian’ remark

PK Sekar Babu remarks can be seen in reference to the BJP entering the Tamil Nadu Assembly after two decades.

Less than a month since the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, one of its ministers waded into controversy with a divisive remark. Tamil Nadu Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) PK Sekar Babu today said that North Indians who are getting richer in the state have not been voting for the Dravidian party. “I can see you North Indians getting richer here. It’s not because of the BJP but due to the Dravidian party. You’ve not been voting for us but for the BJP. You say that you voted for us but you cheated on us. Earlier, there was a ballot paper system but now if you press a button, the EVM will show whom you have voted for,” said Babu.

Addressing a gathering, he asked the party workers to shame the wrongdoers by helping them. “Make a wrongdoer feel guilty and shy him by doing him a favour. If others harm you, do good unto them, so that they are shamed into realising their mistakes,” he said in Chennai.

I can see you North Indians getting richer. It's not because of BJP but Dravidian party. You've been voting not for us but for BJP. You say you voted for us but you cheat. Earlier there was ballot,now if we press button, it'll show whom you voted for: Tamil Nadu min PK Sekar Babu pic.twitter.com/leb0ARLcOU — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

PK Sekar Babu remarks can be seen in reference to the BJP entering the Tamil Nadu Assembly after two decades.

Notably, PK Sekar Babu was earlier with AIADMK and had joined the DMK in 2011. This time, while the DMK contested the poll in alliance with the Congress, the AIADMK fought the Tamil Nadu assembly polls with the BJP. It’s worthwhile to mention here that the BJP won four seats in the recently concluded assembly polls after 20 years. It had won four seats in 2001 but drew blanks in the 2006, 2011 and 2016 assembly polls.

Of the 20 candidates that the BJP fielded, M R Gandhi from Nagercoil, Nainar Nagendran from Tirunelveli, C Saraswathi from Modakurichi and Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South were the four winning candidates.