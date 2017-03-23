Tamil Nadu: DMK left red faced after losing confidence motion against speaker in Assembly

DMK on Thursday lost a no confidence motion against the speaker in Tamil Nadu Assembly.

DMK on Thursday lost a no confidence motion against the speaker in Tamil Nadu Assembly. It has been learned that the motion was defeated by voice vote. Earlier in the day, the party had said it will move no confidence motion against speaker in the state assembly. This comes a day after the Election Commission had issued an interim order freezing the ‘two leaves’ election symbol of AIADMK, saying both the rival camps cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the prestigious R K Nagar assembly bypoll. DMK welcomed the EC’s decision and claimed that V.K. Sasikala’s faction had tried to illegally usurp the office of party general secretary. Today is the last date to file nominations for the April 12 bypoll.

“The two leaves symbol has been frozen because of the illegal actions of the Sasikala faction. They are power hungry and want to destroy the AIADMK. As per by laws of the AIADMK, a general secretary could be elected only by the primary members of the party, but here they nominated her which is clearly illegal. So the Election Commission has taken cognizance of this fact. The blame should squarely fall on the shoulders of Sasikala faction who tried to usurp the office of AIADMK general secretary in an illegal manner,” DMK leader Sarvanan told ANI.

Watch this video

Terming it as the AIADMK’s internal matter, Sarvanan said the DMK didn’t want to dwell upon it.

“We are very confident that the DMK will emerge victorious irrespective of which symbol the AIADMK candidates are going to contest with. The people have seen how the AIADMK has pushed Tamil Nadu towards devastation. Contrastingly, they have also seen how M.K. Stalin as the leader of the opposition has performed and raised pertinent issues of their welfare. People of the state have seen the stark contrast between an acting leader and the other who are trying to grab and enjoy power,” he added.

The poll panel yesterday decided to freeze the AIADMK election symbol of ‘two leaves’, after representatives of former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam and Sasikala factions made their claims for it.

“Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol ‘Two Leaves’ of the AIADMK,” the Election Commission stated.

The poll panel also asked both the factions to choose a new symbol to contest the current by-polls in R.K. Nagar.

The Election Commission also allowed both factions a further and final opportunity of adducing documents and affidavits latest by April 17.

While the Sasikala faction remained largely unperturbed with the decision, Panneerselvam’s camp begged to differ and said they would fight back.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sasikala-led AIADMK faction filed a petition before the commission staking claim to the party’s symbol.

Panneerselvam-led group had last week claimed that the party symbol rightfully belonged to it as Sasikala’s election as the AIADMK general secretary was ‘invalid and illegal’.

The tussle over party symbol began in view of the by-elections to the R.K. Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai on April 12. The constituency was held by late former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

(With agency inputs)