Tamil Nadu: Days after assault by DMK worker, Army soldier succumbs to injuries

An Indian Army soldier who was allegedly assaulted by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) worker and his relatives after a dispute over washing clothes near the town panchayat’s water tank succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, said police, reported The Indian Express.

Prabhu, 28, who was serving in Jammu and Kashmir, and his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, had come home for Pongal leave. They were scheduled to return on February 9. The deceased soldier is survived by his wife and two children.

The altercation ensued on February 8 between Prabhu and Prabhakaran with the DMK functionary Chinnaswamy at Velampatti in Pochampally over washing clothes. However, when locals intervened, Chinnaswamy left the place. Later, in the evening, the duo were brutally beaten allegedly by the DMK worker and his accomplices.

Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital in Hosur with grievous injuries on his head and he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. His brother sustained minor injuries.

Based on Prabhakaran’s complaint, six people, including Chinnaswamy’s son Gurusuriyamoorthy, an armed reserve police constable serving in Chennai, were arrested. The DMK leader and two others were booked under murder charges.

Meanwhile, Lt Col N Thiagarajan tagging the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin demanded appropriate action against accused Chinnaswamy.

BJP State chief K Annamalai accused the DMK of “not respecting” the Army.

“DMK spoke about a separate state, that is how the party was formed in 1965-67. For them, respect for Army is never there. It’s in their fabric & culture that any person wearing a uniform doesn’t get respect. DMK is open, brazen and vicious,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

“An Army personnel was assaulted by a councillor and police took 6-7 days to hush it up, and after media outcry going and arresting them. It has become a national issue. Now DMK is on the backfoot, trying to say all nonsensical things,” the BJP leader added.

Annamalai also said that he will hold a one-day fast in Chennai.

“Those guilty shouldn’t only be arrested but exemplary punishment should be given to them. Members of ex-servicemen wing of BJP are protesting at Collector offices in TN. In a few days, I’ll hold a one-day fast along with ex-servicemen at the war memorial in Chennai,” he said.