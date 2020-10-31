Tamil Nadu Covid-19 unlock: Theatres, multiplexes to reopen from Nov 10; schools, colleges from Nov 16

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended Covid-19 lockdown with additional relaxations till November 30. It has, however, allowed colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can open from November 16. The state government has also allowed theatres, multiplexes allowed to open from 10 November at 50 per cent capacity.
Tamil Nadu is among the worst hit by Covid-19 with over 7 lakh cases and 11,000 deaths. Currently, the state has 23, 532 active cases.
