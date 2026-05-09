Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Swearing-in Oath Taking Ceremony 2026 Live: In a seismic shift after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling short of the 118-seat majority. This fractured mandate dismantled over six decades of Dravidian dominance by DMK and AIADMK, paving the way for Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister on May 9 (Saturday), at 11:00 am at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium- the first non-Dravidian leadership since 1967.

Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake his claim, amid rival moves like AMMK (1 seat) backing AIADMK (47 seats) and urging the Governor to invite Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Governor’s demand for proof of 118 MLAs backing TVK sparked backlash, seen as constitutionally irregular, leading to protests by TVK supporters outside Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Congress near Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai and fury directed at Raj Bhavan against the BJP-led Union government.

Coalition building and democratic victory

Key support came from CPI and CPI-M (2 seats each) and VCK (2 seats), providing the crucial 6 MLAs needed, alongside Congress’s 5 seats, enabling TVK to cross the majority threshold. CPI State Secretary Veerapandian hailed it as a “democratic duty” to back the single largest party, stating, “TVK needs 6 MLAs; we have given our support. We will stand with democracy and people.” CPI(M) national general secretary MA Baby explained the Left’s direct intervention to thwart “opportunistic alliances masterminded by communal forces with Union government involvement,” after consulting outgoing CM MK Stalin.

TVK MLA Marie Wilson and leader Kamraj exuded confidence, with Kamraj noting Vijay’s meeting with Governor sealed the deal. Vijay’s decision to vacate one of his two won seats reduced TVK’s effective strength to 117, solidifying the arithmetic. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will attend the ceremony, as per Congress sources, while AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan defended the Governor’s probe into the other 5 seats.

This victory exposed rifts in the INDIA bloc, with Congress breaking from DMK-led SPA to support TVK, drawing fire from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who posted pictures with TMC’s Mamata Banerjee and DMK’s Stalin, accusing Congress of abandonment. DMK requested separate Lok Sabha seating from its decades-old Congress ally since 2004. Tamil Nadu stands on the cusp of a new era, as the on-screen hero transitions to real-life leadership of one of India’s largest states.

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Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony 2026