Tamil Nadu government formation, Vijay swearing-in oath taking ceremony LIVE: Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed him on Saturday (May 9) after Vijay met at Raj Bhavan, submitting letters of support from ‘key allies’ including the-
- Indian National Congress
- Communist Party of India (CPI)
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)
- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)
In its debut assembly elections, TVK stunned the political landscape by winning a record 108 seats in the 234-member house, securing a coalition majority of 120 MLAs- surpassing the 118 needed of majority mark. Vijay, who triumphed from two constituencies, will resign from one soon after. The Governor has directed him to prove this majority via a vote of confidence in the assembly by May 13 (Wednesday).
Coalition triumph and major political shift in TN
This government formation followed intense negotiations with smaller parties determined to exclude the BJP and AIADMK from power, marking the first non-DMK/AIADMK leadership in Tamil Nadu since 1967. Unlike Rajinikanth, who shied away from politics, Vijay embraced Dravidian ideals, launching TVK with a nod to Periyar as his ideological guide—while rejecting atheism—alongside tributes to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and BR Ambedkar for social justice. Speculation about his political entry swirled since 2009, fuelled by his social work, culminating in his first major speech on October 28, 2024.
Cheers poured in from allies and family. Congress MP Manickam Tagore congratulated Vijay on X, envisioning “social justice, development, equality, and humane governance” under his “people-centred, transparent” rule. Vijay’s father, director SA Chandrasekhar, beamed with pride, urging him to “do everything for Tamilians.” Family friend Shobhana called it a “long-awaited” moment, advising caution in trusting advisors and surrounding himself with experienced, qualified experts for effective governance. Another friend, Ponni, pledged unwavering support.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay swearing-in, oath ceremony LIVE updates:
Thalapathy Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Swearing-in ceremony to be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is slated to take oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today, crowning his party's debut performance in assembly polls with a government that took shape after prolonged negotiations with smaller parties who were keen to keep the BJP and AIADMK out of power equations in the southern state.Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the state and asked him to prove his majority in the state assembly before May 13.The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on May 10 at 10 am.
Thalapathy Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Ideological foundations of TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay
In his October 28, 2024 speech, TVK chief Vijay hailed Periyar, Annadurai, Kamaraj and Ambedkar.
Thalapathy Vijay Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Historic first since 1967 | Check details here
Vijay becomes the first non-DMK/AIADMK CM in Tamil Nadu since 1967.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay oath ceremony, govt formation LIVE: TVK chief Vijay all set to take oath as CM as Tamil Nadu gets its 'Thalapathy'
As the legacy Dravidian duopoly ends in Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Sunday, scripting history. Backing Vijay's popularity and demand for change amid fatigue with a DMK-ADMK binary, the TVK won 108 seats in the debut Assembly elections. Amid post-poll politics, Vijay managed to stitch an alliance with Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and is poised to head the coalition government.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed TVK leader C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister of the State and asked him to prove his majority in the Assembly before May 13.
Vijay, an actor-turned-politician, submitted letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML to the Governor.
After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967. Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.
Vijay has embraced Dravidian politics while pitching himself as an alternative to traditional Dravidian parties. On October 28, 2024, in what is regarded as his first political speech, Vijay called Periyar his ideological leader, while noting that the party will not adopt his atheism. He also referred to CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and Babasaheb BR Ambedkar as the party's leaders for the idea of social justice.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay oath ceremony, govt formation LIVE: TVK chief Vijay won from two seats in Tamil Nadu
TVK chief Vijay won from two seats and plans to resign from one after swearing-in ceremony today.
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay oath ceremony, govt formation LIVE: TVK's Sengottaiyan arrives at Vijay's residence
TVK leader and MLA-elect KA Sengottaiyan arrives at TVK Chief Thalapathy Vijay's residence.
#watch | Chennai | TVK leader and MLA-elect KA Sengottaiyan arrives at TVK Chief Vijay's residence pic.twitter.com/0F3vLMEarl— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK's record historic victory in debut polls in Tamil Nadu
TVK won 108 seats in its debut polls, gaining 120 MLAs total against the 118 majority mark in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay submits coalition parties support letters to Governor Rajendra Arlekar
Vijay submitted support letters from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed Vijay as CM on May 9
Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed Vijay as CM on Saturday, directing a majority proof by May 13.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay to take CM oath at 10:00 am today in Chennai
Visuals from TVK Chief Vijay's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai. He will take the oath as the Tamil Nadu CM at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 10 am today.
#watch | Chennai | Visuals from TVK Chief Vijay's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
He will take the oath as the Tamil Nadu CM at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for 10 am today. pic.twitter.com/6kPsGLI2qz
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport as he heads to Tamil Nadu. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay in Chennai, today.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay set to create history as he'll take oath as Chief Minister today
Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.