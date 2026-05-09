Tamil Nadu govt formation, Vijay swearing-in oath taking ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed him on Saturday (May 9) after Vijay met at Raj Bhavan, submitting letters of support from ‘key allies’ including the-
- Indian National Congress
- Communist Party of India (CPI)
- Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)
- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
- IUML
TVK now has a backing of 120 MLAs to form the government in the state. This comes after three days of back-and-forth and high intensity drama over proving the majority to stake claim. According to reports, VCK was seeking Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the TVK-led state government. However, no such conditions were mentioned in the letter of support.
This fractured mandate dismantled over six decades of Dravidian dominance by DMK and AIADMK. Earlier, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake his claim on Friday, amid rival moves like AMMK (1 seat) backing AIADMK (47 seats) and urging the Governor to invite Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Governor’s demand for proof of 118 MLAs backing TVK sparked backlash, seen as constitutionally irregular, leading to protests by TVK supporters outside Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Congress near Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai and fury directed at Raj Bhavan against the BJP-led Union government.
Coalition building and democratic victory
Key support came from CPI and CPI-M (2 seats each), providing the crucial MLAs needed, alongside Congress’s 5 seats, enabling TVK to cross the majority threshold. CPI State Secretary Veerapandian hailed it as a “democratic duty” to back the single largest party, stating, “TVK needs 6 MLAs; we have given our support. We will stand with democracy and people.” CPI(M) national general secretary MA Baby explained the Left’s direct intervention to thwart “opportunistic alliances masterminded by communal forces with Union government involvement,” after consulting outgoing CM MK Stalin.
Vijay’s decision to vacate one of his two won seats reduced TVK’s effective strength to 117, solidifying the arithmetic. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will attend the ceremony, as per Congress sources, while AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan defended the Governor’s probe into the other 5 seats.
TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay government formation in Tamil Nadu HIGHLIGHTS:
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK's record historic victory in debut polls in Tamil Nadu
TVK won 108 seats in its debut polls, gaining 120 MLAs total against the 118 majority mark in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay submits coalition parties support letters to TN Governor Arlekar
Vijay submitted support letters from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar appoints Thalapathy Vijay as CM
Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed Vijay as CM on Saturday (May 9), directing a majority proof by May 13.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Vijay
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in Delhi as he heads to Tamil Nadu. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay in Chennai, today.
Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay set to create history as he'll take oath as Chief Minister today
Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: K.R. Periyakaruppan moves Madras HC to prevent Kazhagam from participating in vote of confidence
In a notable development, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Minster K.R. Periyakaruppan, who lost by one vote during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2026, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to prevent his opponent Seenivasa Sethupathy of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from participating in the trust vote to be held in the State Assembly on or before May 13, 2026.
A summer vacation Bench of Justices L. Victoria Gowri and N. Senthilkumar is expected to take up the writ petition for an urgent hearing during a special sitting on Sunday (May 10, 2026) since the petitioner had contended that the votes cast in his Tirupattur constituency in Sivaganga district were not recounted properly and hence the elected candidate must not be allowed to participate in any legislative process.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: How do numbers for TVK add up?
With VCK, IUML announcing its support for TVK, here’s how the numbers will look for Vijay-led alliance:
TVK - 108 seats (*effective strength is 107)
Congress - 5 seats
CPI - 2 seats
CPI (M) - 2 seats
VCK- 2 seats
IUML - 2 seats
Total TVK+ : 121 seats (including two seats won by Vijay)
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 8 ministers likely to join Vijay in swearing-in ceremony
Eight ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside TVK chief Vijay on Sunday morning, according to a report by The Indian Express. The likely names in the new Cabinet include Sengottaiyan, N Anand, CTR Nirmalkumar, Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Mustafa, Arunraj and Venkat Ramanan.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Vijay to take oath as CM tomorrow at 10 am
Vijay's swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chennai's Nehru Stadium tomorrow morning at 10 am.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Governor appoints vijay as CM-designate
After staking claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, TVK president C. Joseph Vijay was appointed Chief Minister-designate by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement. According to the Indian Express, Vijay will take oath as the new CM at 10 am tomorrow.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Oath-taking ceremony tomorrow at 3.15 pm, says report
Tamil Nadu CM-designate and TVK Chief Vijay will reportedly take oath tomorrow at 3.15 pm, ANI reported.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 'Supported TVK to avoid Prez rule,' says VCK chief
After extending support to TVK, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the party had taken the decision to ensure that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which won 108 seats, is able to form the government and to avoid the possibility of President’s Rule being imposed in Tamil Nadu.
He clarified that the VCK would continue to remain part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, stressing that the decision was taken independently by his party and would not impact its ties with the DMK.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Visuals from inside the Lok Bhavan
#watch | TVK Chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
With the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, 121 MLAs are now in support of TVK, and its path to form a government in the state is now clear.
(Source: Lok Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/Tbck1TrAKJ
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VIjay meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt
After days of high-voltage political drama and shifting equations, Tamil Nadu’s suspense saga finally found its climax on Saturday evening. Vijay drove to Lok Bhavan in Chennai to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and formally stake claim to form the government, backed by 120 MLAs-elect in the 234-member Assembly.
TVK Chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
With the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, 121 MLAs are now in support of TVK, and its path to form a government in the state is now clear.
(Source: Lok Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/F453ctQl8r
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Celebrations continue outside TVK's office
TVK workers and supporters burst firecrackers outside the TVK HQ in Chennai to celebrate as the party is set to form the govt in Tamil Nadu.
#watch | TVK workers and supporters burst firecrackers outside the TVK HQ in Chennai to celebrate as the party is set to form the govt in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/gfoWWeZSSp— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Previous meetings of Vijay and Tamil Nadu Governor
This is the fourth visit by Vijay to the Governor's office in the last three days. He first met Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday and staked his claim with letters of support from 112 MLAs — still short of the 118 majority mark.
Next, he visit Lok Bhavan on Thursday, this time carrying legal documents to press his claim further. The Governor met him but still sought formal letters of support from 118 MLAs before giving an invitation to form the government.
Vijay met Arlekar for the third time last evening to stake a claim to form government. The Governor was, however, not satisfied with the majority claim. Today, Vijay is at the Governor's office currently and this time he has numbers on this side. TVK now have support of 120 MLAs, clearly more than the majority mark of 118.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Vijay reaches Governor's office for 4th time
Vijay has reached the Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim before the Governor to form the government in Tamil Nadu. More details to follow.
Vijay is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor at around 6.30 pm to hand him the letters of support to prove TVK's majority. He has left his residence for Lok Bhawan.
#watch | Tamil Nadu: TVK chief Vijay leaves from his residence in Chennai. Sources say that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has given him time for a meeting at 6:30 PM today.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
With the support of VCK, CPI, CPI(M), Congress and IUML, the path for TVK to form a government in… pic.twitter.com/wb8h7z2vGB
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: A look at Vijay’s leap from superstardom to politics
When Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar walked away from one of Indian cinema’s most lucrative careers to launch a political party, many called it romantic recklessness. Two years later, the man his fans call Thalapathy — “Commander” — has delivered one of the most stunning electoral upsets in Tamil Nadu’s history, emerging as the single largest party in the 234-seat Assembly. After three days of political back and forth, Vijay’s TVK finally got “unconditional support” from four more MLAs to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and form government in the state.
Vijay was practically born into cinema. The son of veteran Tamil director SA Chandrasekhar, he made his screen debut as a child actor in the film ‘Vetri’ in 1984. Vijay was just nine years old at the time. Read here to know more about the phenomenon called 'Thalapathy' Vijay.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu is indebted to VCK', says TVK Gen Secy Aadhav Arjuna
TVK General Secretary - Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna posted on X, "In a manner that welcomes the 'Silent Revolution' that took place through democratic means in Tamil Nadu, and in a way that extends support to the greatest transfer of power that is about to occur, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, my political mentor, and great leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has extended his support. The two Members of the Legislative Assembly who contested and won on behalf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have received a letter expressing support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and have handed it over to us with joy and confidence. For that, it is not we alone... even the future history of Tamil Nadu is indebted and must express its gratitude. Furthermore, it is not mere thanks alone... I firmly declare that the political goals of the 35-year political journey of VCK leader and brother Thol. Thirumavalavan—his dreams of social justice, his principles of equality—will be fulfilled in the rule of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that is about to come to pass."
TVK-led coalition now has full majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Vijay-led party crossed the majority-mark of 118 seats after receiving last-minute support from VCK and IUML. Here's how the numers look now:
TVK: 108 seats (effective strength 107*)
Congress: 5 seats
CPI: 2 seats
CPI(M): 2 seats
VCK: 2 seats
IUML: 2 seats
Total: 121 seats (including 2 seats won by Vijay)
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: What happens next in Tamil Nadu?
- TVK chief Vijay will now seek an appointment with the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar
- Vijay will then formally stake claim before the Governor and present letters of support
- Swearing-in ceremony for Vijay as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister
- Cabinet formation
- Floor test in the Assembly to prove majority
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: More support comes in for TVK
Shortly after the VCK announced support to TVK, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Legislature Party also submitted a letter to the Governor of Tamil Nadu extending unconditional support to Vijay's party. The party now has support of 120 MLAs.
The Indian Union Muslim League Legislature Party submitted a letter to the Governor of Tamil Nadu extending unconditional support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam for the formation of the government in the state. pic.twitter.com/uypN12y86e— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2026
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Celebrations begin in Tamil Nadu
TVK and VCK supporters burst crackers, sloganeer and celebrate outside VCK office in Chennai. VCK, along with CPI, CPI(M) and Congress, has extended unconditional support to TVK, clearing its path to form a government in the state.
#watch | Tamil Nadu: TVK and VCK supporters burst crackers, sloganeer and celebrate outside VCK office in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
VCK, along with CPI, CPI(M) and Congress, has extended unconditional support to TVK, clearing its path to form a government in the state. pic.twitter.com/r0u61t6grh
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Stalin 'welcomes alliance’s decision to avoid the current crisis'
In a post on X, outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said he welcomes the alliance’s decision “to avoid the current crisis”, adding that even if support was extended to the TVK to form the government, the alliance would continue to remain part of the DMK-led secular progressive front “on the basis of ideology”.
He also alleged that Congress MLAs elected as part of the alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam to express gratitude after their victory. “On the very same day, the Congress party snapped ties with the DMK and moved ahead,” Stalin said.
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: "Unconditional support" comes from VCK
The VCK has supported "unconditional support" to the TVK for forming government in the state. The letter now clears the air on earlier reports of VCK seeking key Cabinet posts in order to extend support to the party.
Tamil Nadu | VCK extends unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
With this, TVK now has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking its tally to 119, crossing the majority mark of 118. pic.twitter.com/iWK69ncqHq
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VCK extends support to Vijay's TVK to form govt
Tamil Nadu government formation is finally clear now after VCK formally announced its support to TVK. Vijay’s party now has a full majority of 118 seats to form the government in the state. This comes after three days of back-and-forth and high intensity drama over proving the majority to stake claim. TVK leader Adhav Arjuna has a letter from VCK "extending support" to TVK on govt formation, PTI reported.
According to reports, VCK was seeking Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the TVK-led state government. However, no details are out on the same.
Tamil Nadu | VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan gives the official confirmation letter to Aadhav Arjuna - TVK General Secretary - Election Campaign Management, extending their support to TVK to form a government in the state.— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026
(Pic: TVK) pic.twitter.com/A60i3uJ0f2
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Karnataka Dy CM on Cong supporting TVK
On Congress' support to TVK in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "Whatever decision has been taken by my party has been done to keep the BJP forces out of power, that is the only intention. Ultimately, we want secular forces to be out..."
- via ANI
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: What is VCK demanding to extend its support to TVK?
According to a PTI report, citing sources, the VCK is seeking a significant share in power if it backs a Vijay-led government. The party is reportedly eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for Thirumavalavan, along with Cabinet berths for its newly elected MLAs. The VCK won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.
Another politically sensitive proposal also surfaced during the discussions. Vijay, who won from two constituencies, is expected to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai and vacate Tiruchirapalli East. According to the PTI report, the VCK wants Thirumavalavan to contest the bypoll from the vacant constituency. Read More
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VCK to announce its decision shortly
VCK is set to announce its decision on supporting the TVK in Tamil Nadu shortly. Several reports are suggesting that the former has demanded Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the new TVK-led government in the state. More details to follow.