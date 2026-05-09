Tamil Nadu govt formation, Vijay swearing-in oath taking ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed him on Saturday (May 9) after Vijay met at Raj Bhavan, submitting letters of support from ‘key allies’ including the-

  • Indian National Congress
  • Communist Party of India (CPI)
  • Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)
  • Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)
  • IUML

TVK now has a backing of 120 MLAs to form the government in the state. This comes after three days of back-and-forth and high intensity drama over proving the majority to stake claim. According to reports, VCK was seeking Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the TVK-led state government. However, no such conditions were mentioned in the letter of support.

This fractured mandate dismantled over six decades of Dravidian dominance by DMK and AIADMK. Earlier, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake his claim on Friday, amid rival moves like AMMK (1 seat) backing AIADMK (47 seats) and urging the Governor to invite Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Governor’s demand for proof of 118 MLAs backing TVK sparked backlash, seen as constitutionally irregular, leading to protests by TVK supporters outside Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Congress near Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai and fury directed at Raj Bhavan against the BJP-led Union government.

Coalition building and democratic victory

Key support came from CPI and CPI-M (2 seats each), providing the crucial MLAs needed, alongside Congress’s 5 seats, enabling TVK to cross the majority threshold. CPI State Secretary Veerapandian hailed it as a “democratic duty” to back the single largest party, stating, “TVK needs 6 MLAs; we have given our support. We will stand with democracy and people.” CPI(M) national general secretary MA Baby explained the Left’s direct intervention to thwart “opportunistic alliances masterminded by communal forces with Union government involvement,” after consulting outgoing CM MK Stalin.

Vijay’s decision to vacate one of his two won seats reduced TVK’s effective strength to 117, solidifying the arithmetic. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will attend the ceremony, as per Congress sources, while AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan defended the Governor’s probe into the other 5 seats.

Live Updates

TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay government formation in Tamil Nadu HIGHLIGHTS: 

08:16 (IST) 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TVK's record historic victory in debut polls in Tamil Nadu

TVK won 108 seats in its debut polls, gaining 120 MLAs total against the 118 majority mark in Tamil Nadu.

08:08 (IST) 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay submits coalition parties support letters to TN Governor Arlekar

Vijay submitted support letters from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML to the Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

08:06 (IST) 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: TN Governor Rajendra Arlekar appoints Thalapathy Vijay as CM

Governor Rajendra Arlekar appointed Vijay as CM on Saturday (May 9), directing a majority proof by May 13.

08:04 (IST) 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Vijay

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in Delhi as he heads to Tamil Nadu. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu CM-designate Vijay in Chennai, today.

08:03 (IST) 10 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM oath ceremony LIVE: Vijay set to create history as he'll take oath as Chief Minister today

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

23:07 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: K.R. Periyakaruppan moves Madras HC to prevent Kazhagam from participating in vote of confidence

In a notable development, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Minster K.R. Periyakaruppan, who lost by one vote during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2026, has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court to prevent his opponent Seenivasa Sethupathy of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from participating in the trust vote to be held in the State Assembly on or before May 13, 2026.

A summer vacation Bench of Justices L. Victoria Gowri and N. Senthilkumar is expected to take up the writ petition for an urgent hearing during a special sitting on Sunday (May 10, 2026) since the petitioner had contended that the votes cast in his Tirupattur constituency in Sivaganga district were not recounted properly and hence the elected candidate must not be allowed to participate in any legislative process.

(With inputs from Agencies)

23:05 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: How do numbers for TVK add up?

With VCK, IUML announcing its support for TVK, here’s how the numbers will look for Vijay-led alliance:

TVK - 108 seats (*effective strength is 107)

Congress - 5 seats

CPI - 2 seats

CPI (M) - 2 seats

VCK- 2 seats

IUML - 2 seats

Total TVK+ : 121 seats (including two seats won by Vijay)

21:33 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 8 ministers likely to join Vijay in swearing-in ceremony

Eight ministers are expected to be sworn in alongside TVK chief Vijay on Sunday morning, according to a report by The Indian Express. The likely names in the new Cabinet include Sengottaiyan, N Anand, CTR Nirmalkumar, Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Mustafa, Arunraj and Venkat Ramanan.

20:47 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Vijay to take oath as CM tomorrow at 10 am

Vijay's swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chennai's Nehru Stadium tomorrow morning at 10 am.

20:43 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Governor appoints vijay as CM-designate

After staking claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, TVK president C. Joseph Vijay was appointed Chief Minister-designate by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, the Lok Bhavan said in a statement. According to the Indian Express, Vijay will take oath as the new CM at 10 am tomorrow.

20:20 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Oath-taking ceremony tomorrow at 3.15 pm, says report

Tamil Nadu CM-designate and TVK Chief Vijay will reportedly take oath tomorrow at 3.15 pm, ANI reported.

20:15 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 'Supported TVK to avoid Prez rule,' says VCK chief

After extending support to TVK, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the party had taken the decision to ensure that Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which won 108 seats, is able to form the government and to avoid the possibility of President’s Rule being imposed in Tamil Nadu.

He clarified that the VCK would continue to remain part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, stressing that the decision was taken independently by his party and would not impact its ties with the DMK.

19:30 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Visuals from inside the Lok Bhavan

19:28 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VIjay meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt

After days of high-voltage political drama and shifting equations, Tamil Nadu’s suspense saga finally found its climax on Saturday evening. Vijay drove to Lok Bhavan in Chennai to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and formally stake claim to form the government, backed by 120 MLAs-elect in the 234-member Assembly.

19:08 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Celebrations continue outside TVK's office

TVK workers and supporters burst firecrackers outside the TVK HQ in Chennai to celebrate as the party is set to form the govt in Tamil Nadu.

18:51 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Previous meetings of Vijay and Tamil Nadu Governor

This is the fourth visit by Vijay to the Governor's office in the last three days. He first met Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday and staked his claim with letters of support from 112 MLAs — still short of the 118 majority mark.

Next, he visit Lok Bhavan on Thursday, this time carrying legal documents to press his claim further. The Governor met him but still sought formal letters of support from 118 MLAs before giving an invitation to form the government.

Vijay met Arlekar for the third time last evening to stake a claim to form government. The Governor was, however, not satisfied with the majority claim. Today, Vijay is at the Governor's office currently and this time he has numbers on this side. TVK now have support of 120 MLAs, clearly more than the majority mark of 118.

18:35 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Vijay reaches Governor's office for 4th time

Vijay has reached the Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim before the Governor to form the government in Tamil Nadu. More details to follow.

18:22 (IST) 9 May 2026
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Vijay to meet Governor shortly

Vijay is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Governor at around 6.30 pm to hand him the letters of support to prove TVK's majority. He has left his residence for Lok Bhawan.

18:14 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: A look at Vijay’s leap from superstardom to politics

When Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar walked away from one of Indian cinema’s most lucrative careers to launch a political party, many called it romantic recklessness. Two years later, the man his fans call Thalapathy — “Commander” — has delivered one of the most stunning electoral upsets in Tamil Nadu’s history, emerging as the single largest party in the 234-seat Assembly. After three days of political back and forth, Vijay’s TVK finally got “unconditional support” from four more MLAs to cross the majority mark of 118 seats and form government in the state.

Vijay was practically born into cinema. The son of veteran Tamil director SA Chandrasekhar, he made his screen debut as a child actor in the film ‘Vetri’ in 1984. Vijay was just nine years old at the time. Read here to know more about the phenomenon called 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

17:59 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu is indebted to VCK', says TVK Gen Secy Aadhav Arjuna

TVK General Secretary - Election Campaign Management, Aadhav Arjuna posted on X, "In a manner that welcomes the 'Silent Revolution' that took place through democratic means in Tamil Nadu, and in a way that extends support to the greatest transfer of power that is about to occur, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader, my political mentor, and great leader Thol. Thirumavalavan has extended his support. The two Members of the Legislative Assembly who contested and won on behalf of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi have received a letter expressing support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and have handed it over to us with joy and confidence. For that, it is not we alone... even the future history of Tamil Nadu is indebted and must express its gratitude. Furthermore, it is not mere thanks alone... I firmly declare that the political goals of the 35-year political journey of VCK leader and brother Thol. Thirumavalavan—his dreams of social justice, his principles of equality—will be fulfilled in the rule of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that is about to come to pass."

17:55 (IST) 9 May 2026
Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: How do numbers look after VCK and IUML extend support to Vijay?

TVK-led coalition now has full majority to form the government in Tamil Nadu. Vijay-led party crossed the majority-mark of 118 seats after receiving last-minute support from VCK and IUML. Here's how the numers look now:

TVK: 108 seats (effective strength 107*)

Congress: 5 seats

CPI: 2 seats

CPI(M): 2 seats

VCK: 2 seats

IUML: 2 seats

Total: 121 seats (including 2 seats won by Vijay)

17:43 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: What happens next in Tamil Nadu?

- TVK chief Vijay will now seek an appointment with the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar

- Vijay will then formally stake claim before the Governor and present letters of support

- Swearing-in ceremony for Vijay as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister

- Cabinet formation

- Floor test in the Assembly to prove majority

17:18 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: More support comes in for TVK

Shortly after the VCK announced support to TVK, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Legislature Party also submitted a letter to the Governor of Tamil Nadu extending unconditional support to Vijay's party. The party now has support of 120 MLAs.

17:10 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Celebrations begin in Tamil Nadu

TVK and VCK supporters burst crackers, sloganeer and celebrate outside VCK office in Chennai. VCK, along with CPI, CPI(M) and Congress, has extended unconditional support to TVK, clearing its path to form a government in the state.

17:07 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Stalin 'welcomes alliance’s decision to avoid the current crisis'

In a post on X, outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin said he welcomes the alliance’s decision “to avoid the current crisis”, adding that even if support was extended to the TVK to form the government, the alliance would continue to remain part of the DMK-led secular progressive front “on the basis of ideology”.

He also alleged that Congress MLAs elected as part of the alliance did not visit Anna Arivalayam to express gratitude after their victory. “On the very same day, the Congress party snapped ties with the DMK and moved ahead,” Stalin said.

16:59 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: "Unconditional support" comes from VCK

The VCK has supported "unconditional support" to the TVK for forming government in the state. The letter now clears the air on earlier reports of VCK seeking key Cabinet posts in order to extend support to the party.

16:40 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VCK extends support to Vijay's TVK to form govt

Tamil Nadu government formation is finally clear now after VCK formally announced its support to TVK. Vijay’s party now has a full majority of 118 seats to form the government in the state. This comes after three days of back-and-forth and high intensity drama over proving the majority to stake claim. TVK leader Adhav Arjuna has a letter from VCK "extending support" to TVK on govt formation, PTI reported.

According to reports, VCK was seeking Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the TVK-led state government. However, no details are out on the same.

16:35 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: Karnataka Dy CM on Cong supporting TVK

On Congress' support to TVK in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "Whatever decision has been taken by my party has been done to keep the BJP forces out of power, that is the only intention. Ultimately, we want secular forces to be out..."

- via ANI

16:06 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: What is VCK demanding to extend its support to TVK?

According to a PTI report, citing sources, the VCK is seeking a significant share in power if it backs a Vijay-led government. The party is reportedly eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for Thirumavalavan, along with Cabinet berths for its newly elected MLAs. The VCK won two seats in the April 23 Assembly election.

Another politically sensitive proposal also surfaced during the discussions. Vijay, who won from two constituencies, is expected to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai and vacate Tiruchirapalli East. According to the PTI report, the VCK wants Thirumavalavan to contest the bypoll from the vacant constituency. Read More

16:03 (IST) 9 May 2026

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: VCK to announce its decision shortly

VCK is set to announce its decision on supporting the TVK in Tamil Nadu shortly. Several reports are suggesting that the former has demanded Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the new TVK-led government in the state. More details to follow.