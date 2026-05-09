Tamil Nadu govt formation, Vijay swearing-in oath taking ceremony HIGHLIGHTS: Actor-turned-politician Vijay, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to make history today (May 10) by taking oath as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister at around 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar formally appointed him on Saturday (May 9) after Vijay met at Raj Bhavan, submitting letters of support from ‘key allies’ including the-

Indian National Congress

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M)

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

IUML

TVK now has a backing of 120 MLAs to form the government in the state. This comes after three days of back-and-forth and high intensity drama over proving the majority to stake claim. According to reports, VCK was seeking Deputy CM and some key Cabinet posts in the TVK-led state government. However, no such conditions were mentioned in the letter of support.

This fractured mandate dismantled over six decades of Dravidian dominance by DMK and AIADMK. Earlier, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake his claim on Friday, amid rival moves like AMMK (1 seat) backing AIADMK (47 seats) and urging the Governor to invite Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Governor’s demand for proof of 118 MLAs backing TVK sparked backlash, seen as constitutionally irregular, leading to protests by TVK supporters outside Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Congress near Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai and fury directed at Raj Bhavan against the BJP-led Union government.

Coalition building and democratic victory

Key support came from CPI and CPI-M (2 seats each), providing the crucial MLAs needed, alongside Congress’s 5 seats, enabling TVK to cross the majority threshold. CPI State Secretary Veerapandian hailed it as a “democratic duty” to back the single largest party, stating, “TVK needs 6 MLAs; we have given our support. We will stand with democracy and people.” CPI(M) national general secretary MA Baby explained the Left’s direct intervention to thwart “opportunistic alliances masterminded by communal forces with Union government involvement,” after consulting outgoing CM MK Stalin.

Vijay’s decision to vacate one of his two won seats reduced TVK’s effective strength to 117, solidifying the arithmetic. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi will attend the ceremony, as per Congress sources, while AIADMK’s Kovai Sathyan defended the Governor’s probe into the other 5 seats.

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TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay government formation in Tamil Nadu HIGHLIGHTS: