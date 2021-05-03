  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami greets DMK chief MK Stalin

May 3, 2021 12:01 PM

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (L) and DMK chief MK Stalin

AIADMK top leader and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday greeted DMK president M K Stalin who is set to assume office as the next Chief Minister. “I convey my best wishes to Thiru M K Stalin who is going assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said on his twitter handle.

The DMK has won 124 seats and is leading in nine segments and its ally Congress has bagged 17 and is ahead in one more seat. Other allies, the CPI and CPI(M) have won two seats each and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi four. The AIADMK has won 64 constituencies and leading in two while its ally the PMK won five. Another partner BJP has won three seats and is leading in one.

Tamil Nadu Assembly is 234-member strong and 118 is the simple majority mark. Also, Palaniswami greeted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on their win.

“My hearty congratulations to Thiru @vijayanpinarayi for victory in state Assembly elections and for your continuance as chief minister of Kerala, my best wishes.” “Congratulations Selvi Mamata Banerjee for your grand victory and my best wishes for your next tenure.”

