Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay‘s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday (May 20) dismissed speculation that the government could face trouble if the AIADMK or its rebel factions are brought into the ruling alliance, even after concerns raised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Senior TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna reiterated that the party remains keen on expanding the coalition and has once again invited allies, including the CPM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI and IUML, to formally join the government led by Vijay.

However, Arjuna avoided directly addressing reports of a possible cabinet expansion involving the AIADMK or its splinter groups, saying an official announcement would be made soon by the Chief Minister himself.

Will the Congress be part of Vijay’s goernment?

The Congress, which emerged as TVK’s largest ally with five seats, is expected to be part of the government, Arjuna confirmed. Meanwhile, the CPM, VCK, CPI and IUML, which collectively hold eight seats, have so far extended only outside support.

“The Chief Minister has already repeated his invitation to CPM, CPI, VCK and IUML. It remains his vision and desire,” Arjuna said while specifically naming VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan.

He also accused sections of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami of attempting to overturn the people’s mandate following the fractured verdict in the April 23 Assembly election. The remarks referred to speculation over an AIADMK-led power arrangement reportedly backed from outside by the DMK.

How many seats did Vijay’s TVK win?

In the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member House, narrowly missing the majority mark by 10 seats. The result triggered intense post-poll negotiations, including reports of a possible understanding between long-time rivals DMK and AIADMK.

Eventually, TVK secured support from Congress, VCK, CPM, CPI and IUML, paving the way for Vijay’s dramatic transition from cinema star to Chief Minister. He also became the first actor-politician to occupy the top post in Tamil Nadu since former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Arjuna claimed the alliance partners had united to “protect democracy” in the state. Launching a fresh attack on the AIADMK leadership, he blamed Palaniswami’s political decisions, particularly the renewed alliance with the BJP, for the party’s electoral setback. According to him, many AIADMK workers opposed any alignment with the DMK and instead shifted their support to TVK.

Arjuna on AIADMK’s faction supporting TVK

Referring to the 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who reportedly backed TVK during the recent trust vote, Arjuna said the group led by CV Shanmugam acted out of political conviction rather than a quest for power.

“MLAs have the freedom to decide whom they support,” he said, adding that Shanmugam would soon announce the faction’s future course.

Presently, TVK’s strength stands at 107 MLAs after Vijay vacated one of the two seats he had won. With the support of Congress and other allies, the coalition’s tally reaches 120, just two above the majority mark of 118.

The fragile numbers have intensified speculation over a possible alliance with rebel AIADMK legislators. If around 25 rebel MLAs formally back the government, TVK’s position could become significantly more secure, even if some existing allies decide to withdraw support.

Against this politically sensitive backdrop, speculation surrounding a cabinet reshuffle and TVK’s repeated clarifications on the AIADMK issue have taken centre stage in Tamil Nadu politics.