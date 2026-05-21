Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion: Tamil Nadu’s week-old Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration moved decisively on Thursday (May 22), when 23 MLAs sworn in as ministers at Lok Bhavan in Chennai, expanding the coalition while side-lining rebel All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislators who had helped it survive a crucial floor test. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay used the Cabinet induction to bring leaders from partner political parties into government, signalling a clear preference for an ideologically coherent alliance over a numerically tempting but politically risky arrangement.

All 23 MLAs took oath as ministers in Tamil Nadu’s Cabinet expansion at Lok Bhavan, marking a major reshuffle in the TVK-led government. The new ministers include Srinath, Kamali S, C Vijayalakshmi, Vinoth, RV Ranjith Kumar, Rajeev, B Rajkumar, V Gandhiraj, Rajesh Kumar S, Matahan Raja P, Jegadeshwari K, M Vijay Balaji, Logesh Tamilselvan D, Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A, Ramesh, P Viswanathan, Kumar R, V Sampath Kumar, Thennarasu K, Mohamed Farvas J, D Sarath Kumar, N Marie Wilson and Vignesh K.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has recommended 23 MLAs for induction into the Council of Ministers, and the Governor has approved their appointment as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers-designate will be held on May 21, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Lok Bhavan, Chennai. pic.twitter.com/05W8uJyu7h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2026

TN cabinet expansion: Who’s in and who’s out

Twenty-three ministers were sworn in, including 21 from the TVK and two from the Congress. A decision on ministerial berths for the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is expected on Thursday. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal earlier confirmed the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, had approved induction of Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Vishwanathan into the state ministry. “This is a historic occasion for us, as the Congress joins the Tamil Nadu cabinet after a long gap of 59 years,” Venugopal said.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: On Tamil Nadu cabinet expansion, Senior Congress leader Su. Thirunavukkarasar says, “It is a welcome move. I appreciate and thank Vijay for giving this offer and also Rahul Gandhi for accepting it…” pic.twitter.com/VigjTvoH2c — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026

A conscious ideological recalibration

The TVK leadership’s move reflects a considered shift from short-term arithmetic to coalition coherence. TVK negotiator and minister Aadhav Arjuna framed the decision in familial terms, “CM wants the Cabinet to function like one family. He wants the parties that extended support to be represented in the Cabinet.” Party insiders say accommodating AIADMK rebels led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugham- who played key roles in the trust vote- was debated but ultimately rejected for political and ethical reasons.

Left support conditional on exclusions

Behind the scenes, pressure from left parties and other allies was decisive. CPI-M state secretary P Shanmugam had publicly warned on May 20 that his party would reconsider support if the AIADMK rebels were inducted. Left leaders argued their backing was intended to prevent a backdoor BJP rule and to ensure governance by the single-largest party’s chosen coalition, not to reward legislators aligned with a BJP-leaning opposition strand. That stance appears to have influenced TVK’s calculations.

Concerns over corruption and optics

TVK leaders also flagged allegations of corruption against some rebel AIADMK figures as a major deterrent to offering them ministerial posts so early in the new government’s life. Several party officials warned that inducting individuals facing investigations would undermine TVK’s electoral messaging of clean politics. “Bringing in leaders facing corruption probes would damage the government’s carefully constructed image,” one senior TVK leader said. Party strategists were particularly wary of perceived ties between some rebels- especially Velumani- and sections of the BJP, which TVK has positioned itself against.

Arjuna sought to present the rebel MLAs less as opportunists and more as loyalists upset over intra-AIADMK decisions. “When the rebel AIADMK legislators met us, they said they wanted to fulfil the dreams of MGR and Jayalalithaa and save the party,” he said. He also repeated TVK’s wider criticisms of both Dravidian giants, “People voted for change after nearly 50 years. But both parties underestimated TVK.”

VCK and IUML calculations

The VCK, which had wavered during the initial government formation, appears likely to be accommodated after receiving formal invitations. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said he would discuss participation with frontline leaders and then take a decision. Within the VCK, senior figures are increasingly in favour of joining the government to move from decades of protest politics to direct administrative roles. The IUML’s inclusion is also being negotiated as part of the broader secular front that TVK is assembling.

Left parties to support from outside

Despite their influence on the composition, Left parties are expected to continue supporting the government from outside rather than join the Cabinet. TVK leaders said this arrangement helps preserve the Left’s ability to hold the government to account on ideological and governance issues while maintaining a working majority.

Political trade-offs: Stability versus purity

Senior TVK figures described the calculus facing the chief minister as straightforward- a broad secular coalition with parties that share- at least in broad terms- the alliance’s ideological stance is politically safer than a numerically tempting but ideologically volatile partnership with AIADMK rebels. “A broad secular coalition may be politically safer than a numerically tempting but ideologically volatile alliance with rebels from a collapsing AIADMK,” a senior TVK leader said.

Rebels’ diminishing leverage

Signs that the rebels’ leverage was waning emerged soon after the trust vote when Velumani and Shanmugham publicly reaffirmed Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK general secretary, defusing talk of a leadership challenge. TVK leaders noted that the rebels’ public statements reduced their bargaining power. At the same time, allegations of corruption and the Left’s conditional support further undercut any case for rewarding the rebels.