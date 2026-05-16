Days after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay’s portfolio recommendations for his cabinet ministers have been approved by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, according to a statement issued by Lok Bhavan.

Vijay, who was sworn in as the CM on May 10, has retained several key departments, signalling close oversight over governance and law and order in the state.

As per the official notification, the TVK chief will personally handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, senior citizens and differently abled persons, besides municipal administration, urban development and water supply.

The inclusion of women and youth welfare departments is also being seen as aligned with his campaign messaging that focused heavily on youth mobilisation and social welfare. Something that was also evident by some of the first files he signed after taking oath as CM that set up drug control panels and a women security taskforce.

Tamil Nadu cabinet allocation – Who got what

Among the other cabinet allocations, N Anand has been entrusted with the rural development and water resources portfolios, departments considered crucial in a state frequently grappling with water-sharing disputes, groundwater stress and rural infrastructure challenges.

Aadhav Arjuna has been assigned public works, including buildings, highways and minor ports, along with sports development. The portfolio assumes significance as Tamil Nadu pushes infrastructure expansion, logistics connectivity and urban mobility projects.

Dr K G Arunraj has been appointed minister for health, medical education and family welfare. As per a report by ANI, the health department remains one of the most closely watched ministries in Tamil Nadu, given the state’s relatively strong public healthcare network and continuing focus on medical education expansion.

Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan will serve as finance minister, placing him in charge of managing the state’s fiscal position amid rising welfare expenditure commitments and infrastructure spending plans.

The portfolio allocation comes at a time when the new administration is expected to begin outlining its governance priorities, including welfare delivery, employment generation, urban infrastructure upgrades and industrial investments.