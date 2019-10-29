Tamil Nadu: Two-year-old boy, trapped in borewell for 3 days, dies

Two-year-old boy, trapped in Tamil Nadu borewell for 3 days, dies.

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in a borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday has died, government officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday morning. J Radhakrishnan, Transport department’s principal secretary said that the body of the child was dismembered and in a highly decomposed state.

Radhakrishnan said those posted near the borewell observed foul smell around 10.30 PM on Monday following which medical personnel and teams of the NDRF and SDRF assessed the situation.

“The body is now in decomposed state. We tried our best to rescue him but unfortunately, foul smell has started coming from the borewell in which the child had fallen,” he said.

Sujith Wilson had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house in Nadukattupatti on Friday evening. Various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

Later, the body of the minor was taken out by the NDRF team and taken to hospital for postmortem.

Initially, a heavy German-made drilling machine was deployed to dig a parallel shaft to reach the boy stuck at a depth of 88 feet. But the rescue efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rain. Two Fire and Rescue Services personnel were lowered into the freshly drilled shaft, using a ladder and with all necessary support like oxygen, for initial assessment of the condition inside.

More than six crews of the NDRF and SDRF were deployed to the site to rescue the boy. Tamil Nadu’s deputy CM O Panneerselvam was personally monitoring the operation.

Prayers were held by various sections of society for the child’s early rescue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said every effort was being made to ensure the child was safe. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had all expressed concern over the incident.