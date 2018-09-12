Tamil Nadu bans e-cigarettes, prohibits online sale too

Listing the ill-effects of using e-cigarettes, the GO said it is a myth that it is less harmful than beedis and cigarettes. (Reuters)

Clamping down on use of e-cigarettes, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order banning its manufacture, sale and possession with immediate effect in the state.

“The government…prohibits the manufacture, sale (including online sale), of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), knows as E-Cigarettes or by any other name or component with immediate effect in Tamil Nadu,” the order said.

Listing the ill-effects of using e-cigarettes, the GO said it is a myth that it is less harmful than beedis and cigarettes. The government order (GO) comes after Health Minister C Vijayabaskar’s announcement on June 14 this year in the state Assembly that e-cigarettes would be banned.

The ban covers distribution, trade, display, marketing, advertisement, use, import and possession of e-cigarettes as well, the GO dated September 3 said.

The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been instructed to strictly implement the order, the order said.