scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Tamil Nadu: At least 8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in road accident 

The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said. Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

Written by PTI
Tamil Nadu: At least 8 Sabarimala pilgrims killed in road accident 
Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital.

 At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said. Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here.

Also Read

The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route. While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added.

Also Read

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 09:24:51 am