Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Kazhagam parties

Kamal Haasan said he will not form any alliance with these parties (Photo source: ANI)

Ahead of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan ruled out any possibility of an alliance with Kazhagam parties – All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – of the state. The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said that he will not form any alliance with these parties, reported news agency ANI. He said this while addressing a press conference during his second leg of campaigning in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan also outlined several schemes that will be implemented if his party Makkal Needhi Maiam is voted to power. He said that every house will have an Internet connection and speedy governance through technology is going to be there if elected by the people of the state.

Self-sufficient villages with all the basic amenities found in urban areas and programs to entrepreneurship to tackle the problem of unemployment are some of the promises made by him. More importantly, he promised a salary for homemakers or a stipend of sorts for the homemakers. Hasaan emphasised that this promise can be implemented is definitely possible as several researchers and economists have already studied this aspect.

The actor is banking on his popularity and is hopeful of converting them into votes. His party had garnered around 3 per cent of vote shares during the 2019 general elections and did well in urban centers. This is why Haasan has started campaigning for his party so early. In fact, he is the first politician to begin a poll campaign in the state. Haasan has already campaigned in southern districts of the state and in the first part and the second part of campaigning is now underway.

Earlier, Haasan hinted that he could join hands with actor Rajinikanth, who set to officially launch his political party.