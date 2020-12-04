Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: Deputy CM Panneerselvam hints at possible alliance with Rajinikanth’s party

Panneerselvam said that everything is possible in politics. (Photo source: IE)

A day after actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth announced the launch of his political party, AIADMK coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday hinted at a possible alliance. Welcoming Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics, Panneerselvam said that everything is possible in politics and there could be an alliance with the actor’s party in case of a suitable opportunity.

“We welcome superstar Rajinikanth’s decision to enter politics. Everything is possible in politics. An alliance will be formed with Rajinikanth if there’s a possible opportunity,” he said.

The statement holds significance as it comes a week after Panneerselvam’s statement that AIADMK will continue its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Assembly election. Panneerselvam had said this at a function of the state government which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too expressed confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance will retain the power in the state by winning more seats.

AIADMK’s spokesperson Vaigaichelvan clarified that Panneerselvam made a general comment and that there is absolutely no conflict within the party. “Our party coordinator made a very general comment and it is a sign of goodwill,” Vaigaichelvan was quoted as saying by Tamil channel Puthiyathalaimurai.

“All parties join hands during elections to defeat a common enemy and there is nothing new. Rajaji and Arignar Anna were considered to be two opposite poles but even they came together to defeat the Congress party. It’s not something new,” he said.

Meanwhile DMK’s deputy general secretary MP A Raja said that Rajinikanth’s entry into politics won’t affect their vote bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajinikanth said that he will formally launch the party in January next year and the name of the party will be announced in on December 31, exactly two years after he announced his entry into politics. He had made his intentions of contesting 2021 Assembly elections in the state clear. The superstar also said that a complete overhaul of the governance system is required and his party will provide that option.