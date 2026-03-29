Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay announced that he will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He shared this while releasing his party TVK’s candidate list on Sunday. He said he will run as “C Joseph Vijay” from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

At a meeting with party members, Vijay also revealed the names of candidates for other constituencies, most of whom are part of his core team.

The elections for all 234 Assembly seats in the state will take place on April 23.

Well-known names in the TVK list

Some well-known names in the TVK list include television personality N Anand (Bussy Anand), who will contest from T Nagar in Chennai. Other candidates include Aadhav Arjuna from Villivakkam, along with several people from cinema, business, and social work backgrounds.

The party, which is just two years old, is entering Assembly elections for the first time. It is relying on Vijay’s popularity, his anti-corruption stance, and his strong connection with young people to challenge the ruling alliance.

Now that the campaign has officially begun, all eyes are on whether TVK can turn Vijay’s popularity and public support into actual election success against the strong DMK setup.

In Perambur, Vijay will face DMK’s sitting MLA RD Sekhar. The NDA alliance, including PMK, will also put up a candidate against him. In Tiruchirappalli East, Vijay will compete against current MLA Inigo Irudayaraj from DMK and K Rajasekaran from AIADMK.

Other key candidates in the fray

The party has also announced that its General Secretary Adhav Arjuna will contest from Villivakkam in Chennai. Former AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the party, will contest from Gobichettipalayam in Erode.

TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar will contest from Thiruparangundram in Madurai, while former bureaucrat and party leader KG Arun Raj will run from Tiruchengode in Namakkal.

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Meanwhile, VP Mathiyazhagan, TVK’s Karur West District Secretary who was earlier arrested in the Karur stampede case, has been given a chance to contest from the Karur Assembly seat.