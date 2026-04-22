Tamil Nadu is all set to vote in Assembly Elections 2026 which will take place on Thursday, April 23, in a single phase across all 234 constituencies. Voting will be held from 7 am. to 6 pm. across the state.

With more than 5.67 crore voters and over 75,000 polling booths, it is important for voters to make sure their name is on the Tamil Nadu voter list and that they have access to their Voter ID. Here’s a simple guide to help you check this online.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: How to check names on voter list online

Voters can check their name on the electoral roll through the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) official website or the Tamil Nadu voter portal. The easiest way is by using the EPIC number. If you don’t have your voter ID details, you can also search using your name and other personal information.

Voters can follow these simple steps to check their names in Tamil Nadu voters list-

-Visit the ECI’s official website – https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Search “Electoral Roll” page or the “Tamil Nadu voter portal”.

-After opening the page, select your district, constituency, and enter your name.

If the details are correct, your voter information will be displayed. If your name doesn’t show up, try different spellings. The Tamil Nadu portal also allows Tamil transliteration, which can help while searching local records.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: How to download voter ID online?

To download a digital copy of your Voter ID (e-EPIC), visit the National Voter Service Portal or use the Voter Helpline app. Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number and you can download your e-EPIC as a PDF.

It is recommended to use the official ECI website first, as it supports all three search methods. This is the quickest and most reliable way to confirm your voter details before the April 23 election.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Other ways to check names in voter list

The ECI website gives three ways to search: by EPIC number, by personal details or by mobile number.

How to check via EPIC number

To search using the EPIC number follow these steps-

-Go to the electoral roll page

-Choose the EPIC option

-Select Tamil Nadu

-Enter your EPIC number exactly as shown on your card

-Fill in the captcha and click search.

If your name is on the list, your details and polling booth information will appear.

How to check via name and details

To search by name and details, open the same page and select the details option. Enter your name, date of birth, relative’s name, gender, and constituency if required.

After entering the captcha and clicking search, the system will show whether your name is on the voter list along with your polling booth details.

How to check via mobile number

To search using your mobile number, select the mobile option on the same portal, choose Tamil Nadu, and enter your registered mobile number.

After completing the captcha and verifying with an OTP, your voter details will be shown if your number is linked to the records.

What to do if name do not appear?

If your name does not appear in the search results, you may need to apply for inclusion or correction. New voters can fill out Form 6 to get their name added. You can also contact your Booth Level Officer (BLO) or the district election office for help.