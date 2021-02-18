Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Trouble mounts for EPS-OPS as Sasikala moves court to regain AIADMK throne ahead of polls

VK Sasikala was appointed the General Secretary of the party by AIADMK General Council on December 31, 2016. (PTI)

The return of VK Sasikala to Tamil Nadu has set off a bitter tussle for power within the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly elections. Countering the call by AIADMK leaders for her to be stopped from using the party flag, Sasikala has moved the Madras High Court to wrest back the throne of AIADMK. She has invoked the 2017 civil case against Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam in the court. The court will hear her plea on March 15.

In her plea, Sasikala claimed that the September 2017 AIADMK meet to suspend her was illegal. Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, took over the reigns of AIADMK after the former’s demise. However, she was sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, leaving her a step short of becoming the CM.

Sasikala was appointed the General Secretary of the party by AIADMK General Council on December 31, 2016. The post was held by Jayalalithaa from 1989 till her death. Following Sasikala’s elevation, then caretaker CM O Panneerselvam had resigned and revolted against her. He was expelled from the party after his revolt.

The AIADMK had then split into two factions – one headed by OPS and other by Sasikala.

Sasikala had handed over the mantle to EPS before heading to jail. However, EPS had resolved differences with OPS in Sasikala’s absence as both agreed to share power.

In September 2017, the AIADMK General Council had passed a resolution removing Sasikala as General Secretary and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran as Deputy General Secretary.

The Delhi High Court had in 2019 dismissed a plea by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala against the Election Commission’s decision of allotting the ‘two leaves’ symbol to EPS and OPS based on the majority support of AIADMK to EPS and OPS.