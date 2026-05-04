Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends: Vote counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 has started at 8 AM today, with results set to decide the fate of 234 constituencies. The election is being seen as a close three-way contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led NDA, and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Voter turnout

Polling for all seats was held in a single phase on April 23, and the state recorded a historic voter turnout of around 85.1%. This is the highest ever in a Tamil Nadu Assembly election, significantly higher than the 72.7% turnout seen in 2021, according to the Election Commission. The strong participation shows voters were highly engaged, with key issues including welfare schemes, unemployment, inflation, and governance dominating the campaign.

Among constituencies, Veerapandi and Karur recorded some of the highest turnout at around 93.4%, while places like Palayamkottai saw lower participation at about 69%, as per ECI.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Key alliances and contenders

The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led NDA, which has parties like the BJP and PMK. TVK, led by Vijay, has contested across most seats, adding a new dimension to the state’s traditionally two-party politics.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Key battles to watch

Several key constituencies are being closely watched. In Kolathur, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is seeking another term from a seat long considered a DMK stronghold. In Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin is defending his seat. Perambur has drawn attention as Vijay is contesting there, along with another seat in Tiruchirappalli East.

In Edappadi, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is defending his stronghold in a tough three-cornered contest. Other important regions include Chennai, western Tamil Nadu (Kongu belt), southern districts, and delta areas where local factors could influence results.

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: What lies ahead

A party or alliance needs 118 seats to form the government in the 234-member Assembly. While some early projections suggest an edge for the DMK alliance, others point to the possibility of a tighter race or even a hung assembly, especially with TVK entering the fray.

Security has been tightened at counting centres, with electronic voting machines under strict monitoring. As counting progresses, early trends will start coming in soon, and the final outcome is expected to shape Tamil Nadu’s political future for the next five years.