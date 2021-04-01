  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: EC bars DMK’s A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours – here’s what happened

April 1, 2021 3:11 PM

The AIADMK has approached the EC against A Raja over his alleged remark.

The Election Commission today reprimanded DMK leader A Raja for violation of the model code of conduct. The Commission also delisted his name from the list of star campaigners for the DMK, barring him from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect after the EC did not find his reply regarding his remarks on Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his mother satisfactory.

A Raja stoked a major controversy after he allegedly made derogatory remarks against Palaniswami and his mother while campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls. The EC has issued a notice to him seeking his response on the matter, even as the police registered an FIR against him under the IPC and Representation of People Act.

In his response to the EC, Raja has submitted that his speech did not violate the Model Code of Conduct. He claimed that a study of his entire speech would show that his words were taken out of context and blown out of proportion to score political mileage. The Nilgiris MP claimed that he used a ‘simile’ to trace the political evolution of his party chief M K Stalin and AIADMK’s Palaniswami. He claimed that such comparison was accepted in Tamil oratory.

He claimed that he had not spoken anything ‘obscene’ or which would lower the dignity of women and motherhood. He claimed to have compared the two leaders to babies for easy understanding and to refute the Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s allegations that Stalin never worked hard to rise to his present stature.

The AIADMK has approached the EC against him over the alleged remark.

Top BJP leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had slammed him for his alleged remarks. Adityanath said that A Raja’s remark proved that there would be no protection to women if these parties were voted to power.

