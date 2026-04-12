With just days left before Tamil Nadu’s Assembly polls on April 23 (Thursday), Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and star campaigner Vijay has abruptly cancelled multiple rallies, sparking speculation and rival jabs. Despite his massive draw, the actor-politician’s absences- citing safety, logistics and alleged police interference- leave debutant TVK candidates scrambling with cutouts and lookalikes.

Rallies, public meetings cancellations amid peak poll campaign crunch

Since filing his nomination on March 30, Vijay has actively campaigned in key areas including Perambalur, Kolathur, Tiruchirappalli East, Puducherry, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi. However, several high-profile events have been abruptly cancelled, notably in Villivakkam due to reported police security lapses, a T Nagar-Villivakkam roadshow attributed to time constraints, multiple outings in Cuddalore over logistical hurdles amid Puducherry polling and the April 13 meeting in Tiruvallur.

TVK blames post-Karur stampede caution- where around 41 people died in September 2025- plus Election Commission (EC)-approved but upheld events.

All you need to know Karur stampede

On September 27, 2025, a horrific crowd crush at actor-politician Vijay’s TVK rally in Karur, claimed 41 lives- including nine children, 18 women and 13 men, mostly in their 20s-30s- and injured nearly 100 others. The tragedy unfolded on the Karur-Erode highway in Velusamypuram when an overcapacity crowd of over 30,000 surged toward Vijay’s delayed convoy at a venue meant for just 2,000-3,000, triggered by him climbing his bus, throwing water bottles, and crowd panic from heat, fainting attendees, and poor planning.

Victims suffered asphyxiation (many unable to breathe for 2-3 minutes despite injuries), trampling and falls into open drains; ambulances faced obstructions by supporters, delaying aid. Witnesses cited mismanagement, inadequate security and chaos, with autopsies confirming crush deaths; TVK alleged sabotage while an NDA probe blamed “total administrative collapse,” prompting Rs 10 lakh compensation from CM Stalin and ongoing probes.

Safety trauma from Karur stampede shadows poll rallies

Sources reveal Vijay’s extreme caution stems from the tragic Karur mishap, accused of TVK mismanagement. Direct outreach is vital for vote conversion, yet he’s skipped public spectacles, prompting improvisation: Tiruverumbur’s Navalpattu Viji deploys Vijay cutouts; Kolathur’s VS Babu uses a lookalike. Vijay insists candidates embody him, but gaps expose TVK’s novice vulnerabilities against Stalin, Palaniswami and Seeman’s relentless tours.

DMK’s ‘WFH’ taunt and rival mockery

Udhayanidhi Stalin swipes at “work-from-home” campaigning versus ground warriors. As veterans blanket districts pre-April 21 canvass deadline, TVK faces heat- Vijay’s star power risks fizzling without face-time.

TVK fires back: Police ‘blocking’ urban campaigns

TVK’s Aadhav Arjuna accuses Chennai Commissioner A Arun of sabotage, demanding transfer.

Approved T Nagar slot (2:00 pm-6:00 pm) slashed to just 2:00 pm-3:00 pm; Villivakkam, Anna Nagar curtailed.

“Police lack authority over RO approvals,” Arjuna fumes, contrasting smooth Trichy-Puducherry runs.

He alleges confinement to single seats, vows escalation to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and EC for “equal treatment.”