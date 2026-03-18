Without naming NDA, TVK chief Vijay used an Iftar event near Chennai to dismiss “false campaign” claims of “alliance talks” for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. “No compromise in secular, social justice principles,” the actor-turned-politician said in Mamallapuram.

The TVK chief’s comments came amid reports that the BJP-led NDA has offered the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and around 55 seats to his party.

Pointing out that such claims may have confused the cadres, Vijay said that the party is “firm” on stand that government will be led by his party.

Government will be led by TVK, says Vijay

Giving ample hints that TVK will not align with NDA for the 2026 TN Assembly polls, he declared: “We are the people’s team. They tried a lot, but it didn’t work out. Now they took a fake campaign that we will be going to this alliance and that alliance. I want to tell clearly that we are always with secular and social justice, and we will not compromise on it. The government will be led by us. Whoever spreads rumours, don’t believe it. We can achieve our target for sure.”

Earlier on Monday, Chief Spokesperson of TVK CTR Nirmal Kumar urged people not to believe any rumours related to the alliance.

“Do Not Believe Rumours! Recently, certain false reports have been deliberately circulated in some media outlets and on social media for political gain. In particular, the claims that alliance talks are being held between the BJP/AIADMK, or VK Sasikala and Dr. S. Ramadoss with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam are completely untrue,” he said.

TVK belongs to the people’s team, he asserted and dismissed allegations that his party functioned as “B-Team”.

Tamil Nadu to vote on April 23

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

In the assembly elections set to be held on April 23, the ruling DMK and its ally Congress will face-off the opposition AIADMK-BJP combine. As per NDTV report, Vijay is insisting on at least 80 seats in pre-poll talks with the BJP.

The BJP, which had got a toehold in the state, expects a tie-up with the TVK could help it wrest power from the DMK in Tamil Nadu.