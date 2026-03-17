Rajinikanth has issued a statement condemning the remarks by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Aadhav Arjuna, who kicked off a political storm in poll-bound Tamil Nadu by alleging that the DMK “threatened” the superstar when he tried to enter politics. “Time won’t speak, but it waits and gives its answer,” Rajinikanth said, calling the remarks “slanderous”.

During a protest against the ruling DMK government on March 12, Aadhav Arjuna, TVK general secretary, alleged that the DMK threatened Rajinikanth when he tried to enter politics. Arjuna maintained that he was not criticising the actor but wanted to point out that TVK founder Vijay had the courage to withstand such pressure.

His comments, however, drew spontaneous criticism from various quarters, including Rajini’s fans.

‘Rajinikanth is not someone who fears threats’

“Rajinikanth is not someone who fears threats. He stepped away from politics during the pandemic considering the risk of infection spread at gatherings. He wanted to avoid loss of lives due to the virus,” Rajini’s fan club member S Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Vijay’s TVK receives flak

In a letter addressed to Vijay, Rajinikanth’s former advisor and TN BJP NGO Cell state president Ra Arjunamurthy said that Aadhav Arjuna was creating unnecessary conflicts and showing disrespect to towering personalities.

“For a political movement to grow, it must be built on knowledge, experience, and humility. It is not a strength for any leader to have people in the party who speak with half-baked political understanding. It will become a huge political liability over time,” Arjunamurthy stated.

Belittling Rajinikanth, who has great respect and affection of people, will not elevate anyone but would only hurt the feelings of the Tamil people, he added and demanded that Aadav Arjuna be removed from the party.