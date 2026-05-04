Tamil Nadu Majority Mark in Assembly Elections 2026: Elections for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2026 are currently underway, with vote counting trends emerging from all 234 constituencies across the state. As counting progresses, parties and alliances are closely tracking their positions in the race to secure power for the next five years.

The focus remains firmly on the majority mark, as early numbers begin to indicate which parties are edging closer to forming the government.

Majority mark sets the key target in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has a total of 234 Assembly seats, and any party or alliance needs at least 118 seats to form the government. This number has become the central benchmark for all political parties as counting continues.

“Whichever party or alliance wins the most seats will form the government. To form a government, the winning party must have a majority of the 234 seats.”

Despite fluctuations in early trends across constituencies, the 118-seat mark remains the decisive figure that will determine the next government in the state.

Early trends show TVK in lead position

According to current counting trends, the TVK is leading with around 110 seats, putting it in a relatively stronger position compared to other parties. However, it still needs additional seats to cross the majority mark of 118.

AIADMK is emerging as the second-largest party with around 56 seats, while the DMK is trailing with 49 seats. The Congress (INC) is currently at 4 seats, as per early indications.

Opposition parties lag behind majority target

Based on early numbers, TVK would require 8 more seats to reach the majority mark, while AIADMK would need 62 additional seats. The Congress faces a larger gap, requiring 114 more seats to form a majority.