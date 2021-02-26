  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Full Schedule: Polling dates announced; check result date, schedule and key details here

February 26, 2021 6:10 PM

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Date, Time and Results: All elections in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu consisting of 234 Assembly Constituencies will be held in single phase. 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Full Schedule, Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 DateTamil Nadu Assembly Election Full Schedule: CM EPS-led AIADMk will contest the 2021 polls in alliance with the BJP. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election 2021 Voting Date, Exit Polls and Results: Election Commission of India has today announced the voting and counting dates for Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Election. The elections for 234-member assembly will be held in single phase. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. All elections in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu consisting of 234 Assembly Constituencies will be held in single phase.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Date for 234 Constituencies

Issue of Notification: 12th March, 2021
Last Date of Nomination: 19th March
Scrutiny of Nomination: 20th March
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: 22nd March
Date of polls: 6th April

The voting will take place adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The number of polling booths has been increased to 92,000, which marks an increase of 25,000 booths.  The previous election for Tamil Nadu assembly in 2016 was held on May 16, 2016. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said adequate CAPFs deployment shall be ensured during elections. “All critical, vulnerable polling stations identified and an adequate number of CAPFs will be deployed. Advance teams are already deployed in these States/UT,” he said.

Ahead of elections in Tamil Nadu, poll bonanza was on offer by the ruling AIADMK. It has not only withdrawn cases against government employees, their retirement age has also been increased to 60. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has also said that students of class 9th, 10th and 11th will be promoted to next classes without any exam. DMK president M K Stalin took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami for raising the retirement age of government employees to 60 years, saying the announcement was made with an eye on the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

