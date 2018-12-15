Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to proceed with Dam Safety Bill

Edappadi K Palaniswami

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday asked the Centre to withdraw the Dam Safety Bill, 2018 introduced in the Lok Sabha and not proceed further until a consensus evolves on the issue among all the states. The state government was unhappy that its concerns over the bill were not addressed.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asked him to instruct the ministry of water resources to withdraw the Dam Safety Bill, 2018 introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 12, while requesting not to proceed further with the process of legislation on dam safety till such time Tamil Nadu’s genuine concerns are addressed and a consensus evolved among all the states.

The state chief minister had earlier on June 15, 2018, written a letter to the prime minister requesting not to legislate an Act on dam safety till such time all the states are consulted and consensus was evolved.

A resolution was also passed by the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on June 26, expressing the concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu, on the proposed Dam Safety Bill, which was also sent to Centre for taking immediate action.

“However, the serious concerns of Tamil Nadu have not been addressed at all by the government of India and a Bill has now been introduced in the Lok Sabha without considering the views and comments of the state governments,” Palaniswami said.

Elaborating on the concerns of the Tamil Nadu, the letter pointed out that the first proviso, under Section 23(1) of the Dam Safety Bill, 2018, specifies that ‘where the specified dam in one state is owned by another state, then the National Dam Safety Authority would act as the state dam safety organisation for that particular dam’.