Tamil Nadu: #ArrestKohli trends on Twitter after a fan of Virat Kohli murders supporter of Rohit Sharma

On Saturday morning, the microblogging site Twitter was abuzz with the hashtag #ArrestKohli. It is a reference to an incident in Tamil Nadu state where a 21-year-old man was arrested, on Thursday. He had allegedly murdered his pal after a drunken brawl over who was a better Indian cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, said cops.

The incident occurred in Poyyur village in the Ariyalur district of the state. The deceased was identified as P Vignesh (a 24-year-old Sharma fan). The arrested Kohli supporter was identified as Dharmaraj. On Tuesday night, both were discussing cricket over drinks near SIDCO Industrial Estate. The debate got heated and Dharmaraj got angry and attacked Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat. This led to the death of Vignesh. Dharmaraj then escaped from the spot of death.

Cops informed that Vignesh, during the heated talk, had begun to mock Dharmaraj. He even body shammed him for his speech defect. Also, he made some remarks comparing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This angered Dharmaraj and he attacked Vignesh with a bottle and afterward hit him with a cricket bat on the head, said the police.

Now social media users are demanding arrest of Kohli for the crime of his fan!

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of India’s best current cricketers. They both are former captains as well. Virat Kohli plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a right-handed batsman and is often considered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Sharma is an Indian international cricketer who is the current captain of the Indian national cricket team. In the IPL he captains Mumbai Indians. He is a right-handed opening batsman and an occasional right-arm off-break bowler. Also, he plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket.