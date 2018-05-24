Tamil Nadu anti-Sterlite protests: Plea in Delhi HC seeking NHRC intervention into ‘unlawful killings’

Tamil Nadu anti-Sterlite protests (PTI)

A plea was today moved in the Delhi High Court seeking direct intervention of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the killing of people in police action during protests against the Vedanta’s Sterlite copper factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. The court is likely to hear tomorrow the petition filed by A Rajarajan. The plea said he gave a representation to the NHRC yesterday seeking its earliest intervention into the “unlawful killings”.

The petition, filed through advocate Sabrish Subramanian, claimed the NHRC refused to consider their representation as a matter of urgency and ignored the ground realities. It said the commission simply requested a report from the chief secretary and DGP of Tamil Nadu government.

It alleged that “human rights violation and continuous unlawful killings by indiscriminate police firing was happening even after the case was suo motu taken and the report was requested by respondent (NHRC).” The petition alleged that unless the NHRC directly intervenes in the issue at the earliest or through an independent agency, the “unlawful killings by police” would continue and there is a possibility of destruction of evidence. It sought direction to the commission to consider their representation as a matter of great urgency.

The NHRC had yesterday sent a notice to the Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary and police chief over the killing of 10 people in police firing during anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin. Violence broke out on May 22 during protests demanding the closure of the factory over pollution concerns with police opening fire, resulting in the death of 10 people. The agitation has been going on for over three months for the closure of the factory. Thousands of protesters had, reportedly, gathered to mark the 100th day of the agitation at Kumarattiyapuram village on the outskirts of the city on May 22.