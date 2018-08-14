Tamil Nadu anti-Sterlite protests: Months after 13 killed in police firing, Madras HC transfers Tuticorin case to CBI

Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred the anti-Sterlite protests case in Tuticorin to the Central Bureau of Investigation. (PTI)

In a major setback for the Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court on Tuesday transferred the anti-Sterlite protests case in Tuticorin to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In a protest held on May 22, as many as 13 lives were lost in police firing. The bench comprising Justices Basheer Ahamed and CT Selvam pronounced the order after hearing over 15 Public Interest Litigations (PIL) urging the court to transfer the case on the events of the 100th day of the protest to the CBI.

In its order, the bench also ordered that cases against six persons of Makkal Adhikaram be quashed under the National Security Act. Nearly 173 FIRs were filed against the protestors on May 22. Several of them were arrested and sent to jail.

Earlier in May, clashes broke out in the Tamil Nadu city after the police tried to stop protesters from reaching the district collectorate. They were demanding that the Sterlite plant be shut down on environmental grounds. The plant is owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources. A video showing police personnel climbing a bus and shooting at the crowd led to tremendous outrage in the entire country.

As per NDTV reports, an administrative official had claimed that he asked the police to open fire as protestors were planning to set the collectorate and the nearby living quarters of Sterlite staff on fire. Witnesses have described seeing someone firing from the top of a van.

The Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper smelter was one of India’s only two major copper smelters. It had announced plans to increase the capacity. The state government had ordered that the plant be closed on environmental grounds. Officials had sealed the smelter physically, pointing out that the government was listening to complaints of residents’. Vedanta was accused by residents and environmentalists of polluting Tuticorin’s air. In April this year, the state pollution control board rejected the company’s request to renew its license.