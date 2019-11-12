Tamil Nadu: AIADMK flagpole causes yet another accident, 30-year-old commuter seriously injured

According to the local police, the truck driver was speeding while the incident happened.

On Monday, a young commuter got into an accident in Coimbatore where a truck hit her legs while she was trying to dodge a leaning flag pole erected by the ruling AIADMK member Swami Bomivardhan. Anuradha Rajeswari, the accident victim, was riding a scooter and going to work, while the accident happened and suffered serious fractures as a truck ran over both her legs. She was then admitted to a hospital, where surgeries were performed on her. The victim is reportedly a business administration graduate, who is also the only provider for her family. The same truck also hit another biker after her.

According to the local police, the truck driver was speeding while the incident happened. An FIR has been lodged against the driver and has also been arrested. However, there is no mention of the flagpole in the report. A police official told media that the poles were erected on one side of the road, and there is no possibility of those reaching the highway. The victims family, however, rejected the police’s claim, saying that since the flagpole fell on the road, Rajeswari had to turn towards the other lane on the highway, when she got hit by the truck.

However, state chief minister K Palaniswami said that he has no information about the accident, and added that there was no order to erect the flagpoles on side of the road.

However, the victim’s family alleged that the flags were put up to welcome the CM to Coimbatore on Monday, reports said.

In September this year, a 23-year-old, named Subhashree died in an accident in Chennai after she was thrown off from her scooter when a flag pole fell on her and was ran over by a water tanker. That hoarding was also erected by another AIADMK functionary for his son’s wedding and caused a huge public outcry.

Earlier this year, when PM Modi and Chinese President Jinping met in Chennai, the ruling party allegedly wanted to put up hoardings in several locations of the city to welcome them. The Madras High Court turned the offer down, saying that no political hoardings are allowed on roads due to safety concerns, and told them to comply by the norms.