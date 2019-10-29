Tamil Nadu: 2-year-old girl drowns in water tub as parents watched Sujith Wilson rescue on TV

They rushed the child to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said. (Representational image)

A two-year-old girl drowned in a tub of water at her house while her parents were watching the operations to try and rescue the toddler Sujith Wilson on television, police said here on Tuesday. Revathi Sanjana was playing in the tub last night as her parents sat glued to the TV at Threspuram village, watching the attempts of rescuers to try and extricate the three-year-old child, police said. They suddenly realised she was not around and went looking for her, only to find her motionless in the bucket.

They rushed the child to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead, police said. Rescuers pulled out the decomposed and mangled body of Sujith early Tuesday from deep inside an unused borewell, after a futile 80-hour attempt to save the child who had fallen in while playing near his house in a Tamil Nadu village.