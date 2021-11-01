‘Talibani mindset’: Yogi Adityanath on Akhilesh Yadav’s mention of Sardar Patel, Jinnah in same breath

Akhilesh Yadav also referred to the ban imposed on the RSS by Patel, the then home minister, following the assassination of Gandhi in 1948, saying only he could do it.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the same breath as leaders who fought for India’s independence has prompted sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who called it “Talibani mentality”.

“Samajwadi Party Chief yesterday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It’s Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Presently, under leadership of PM, work underway to achieve ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’,” Adityanath said.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi on Sunday, Yadav said, “Sardar Patel understood the ground and he made decisions accordingly. Hence, he is also known as Iron Man. Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle.”

#WATCH | Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India's freedom… It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/Pz3HkSrqn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

Yadav also referred to the ban imposed on the RSS by Patel, the then home minister, following the assassination of Gandhi in 1948, saying only he could do it.

Reacting to the statement made by Akhilesh Yadav, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in a Hindi tweet said, “Why is Akhilesh Yadav praising Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel?”

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, in a video message, said “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav compared Iron Man (Sardar Patel) with Jinnah. Akhilesh Yadav must read history. Jinnah was involved in mass murder of Hindus, and also in the partition of the country. A day before the Sardar Patel anniversary, your father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) on October 30, 1990 had fired on Ram devotees in Ayodhya, and mother Saryu (river) became red.”