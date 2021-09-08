Taliban should follow what Quran Sharif really says, not what they have interpreted: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti added that the Taliban should follow the Madina model of governance if they want to do trade with other countries.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti today said that the Taliban can set an example in front of the world if they follow what Sharia or Quran Sharif really says. Talking to the reporters, Mufti said that if the Taliban continued to do what they did before, then it may become problematic for the people of Afghanistan.

“Taliban is emerging as a reality. They had an image of anti-human rights during their first rule. If they want to rule Afghanistan, they should follow what Sharia or Quran Sharif says, in which the women have rights, children have rights, elderly have rights, not what they say,” said Mufti.

She added that the Taliban should follow the Madina model of governance if they want to do trade with other countries. “They should follow the Madina model of governance. If they follow that, then they can set an example for the world and can do trade with other countries. If they continue doing what they did before, then it will be problematic for the people of Afghanistan,” said Mufti.

Notably, the Taliban has today formed a government in Afghanistan. Since the group took control of Afghanistan last month, there have been certain restrictions on women in the country.

The women have not been given representation in the new government as well. The Taliban had appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister. Notably, Haqqani is on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list with a $5 million bounty on his head.