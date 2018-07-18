‘Taliban in Hinduism’: Shashi Tharoor’s latest after BJP’s ire over ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark

Days after triggering a massive row with his ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has once again landed himself in the midst of a controversy with his ‘Taliban in Hinduism’ statement which he coined to target the ruling BJP that has been asking him to ‘go to Pakistan’.

Speaking at an event in his home constituency Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Tharoor said that the BJP has no right to ask him to go to Pakistan. “They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and I don’t have the right to stay in the country? Have they started a Taliban in Hinduism?”

His remark comes a day after workers of the BJYM allegedly vandalised his office in Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor claimed that those who vandalised his office were the workers of the BJP’s youth wing.

On Monday, scored of BJYM workers had protested outside the office of Tharoor in his constituency and poured black oil on the doors, walls, gate and put up offensive banners. They had also raised slogans asking him to go to Pakistan.

Tharoor claimed that the BJYM workers had even threatened to kill him and shut down his office. He was, however, not present inside his office when the incident happened.

Tharoor was in the news recently for his remark that “if the BJP wins 2019 polls, India will become Hindu Pakistan”. His remark had invited sharp criticism from the BJP which asked him to go to Pakistan. “The great danger is that if they (BJP) are able to make a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha, then frankly, our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive because they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution and write a new one. That will be a new one which will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has once again lambasted Tharoor for his remark attacking Hindus. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that this reflects the ‘pathological hatred of the Congress for the Hindus’.

“After Hindu-Pakistan jibe Tharoor furthering His attack on the Hindus comes up with a new term “Hindu-Taliban”! From Hindu-Atankwadi to Hindu-Taliban ..this only reflects the pathological hatred of the Congress for the Hindus!” he tweeted.