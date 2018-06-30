Talib Hussain who led agitation demanding justice in Kathua case booked for domestic violence

Social activist and lawyer Talib Hussain, who led an agitation demanding justice into the gangrape and murder case of a minor girl in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir, has been booked for alleged domestic violence and attempt to kill his wife over dowry. According to a report by The Indian Express, Talib’s wife Nusrat Begum (30) had approached the police alleging she was subject to physical torture by his husband for dowry.

Police said that an FIR was filed against him after conducting a preliminary inquiry into the complaint filed by Nusrat. The direction for an inquiry was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Samba Shabnam Sheikh on Thursday.

According to the police, Talib had married Nusrat in 2015. They have two children – both minor girls. Police said that Nusrat, her father Mohammad Tahir and nearly a dozen neighbours had filed a written complaint with the court order to the police.

Samba SSP Anil Magotra said that neighbours confirmed about the physical assault to the police. Anil said, according to neighbours, Nusrat had been living along with her daughters at Tahir’s home since her husband allegedly physically assaulted her for dowry.

Police said that before proceeding against Talib, they are planning to record Nusrat’s statement. The state will be recorded before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RBC), the IE report said quoting police.

The report said that besides Talib, his brother has also been booked by the police for molestation and having common intention to intimidate Nusrat. Police said that Talib has been booked under various provisions of RPC, including domestic violence, demanding dowry, threatening to divorce his wife and making an attempt to murder her.

Talib was leading from the front for justice in the Kathua gangrape and murder case involving an eight-year-old Muslim girl. He was arrested by the police earlier in January for leading a protest in Kathua town against the local authorities for failing to attest the perpetrators of the crime and allegedly hushing the case. In April, he was allegedly attacked by a group people linked to the BJP.