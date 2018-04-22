​​​
  3. Tales for World Book Day

Tales for World Book Day

On the ocassion of World Book and Copyright Day on Monday, Puffin India has partnered with Flipkart and UNESCO New Delhi Cluster Office for the release of a new edition of The Puffin Book of Folktales.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2018 2:38 AM
World Book Day, Puffin India, flipkart, UNESCO, new delhi, The Puffin Book of Folktales “We are glad to have partnered with Penguin to bring this book exclusively on Flipkart. We are delighted to be acknowledged by UNESCO for this endeavour,” said Nishit Garg, senior director of general merchandise.

On the ocassion of World Book and Copyright Day on Monday, Puffin India has partnered with Flipkart and UNESCO New Delhi Cluster Office for the release of a new edition of The Puffin Book of Folktales. It features stories by prestigious authors like Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murty, among others. “We are glad to have partnered with Penguin to bring this book exclusively on Flipkart. We are delighted to be acknowledged by UNESCO for this endeavour,” said Nishit Garg, senior director of general merchandise.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top