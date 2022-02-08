‘Talent first casualty when family becomes supreme’: PM’s no-holds-barred attack against Congress in Rajya Sabha – 10 points

The Prime Minister said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to India’s democracy and accused them of being responsible for several ills that confront the country today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying that the grand old party blocked India’s development when it was in power and is creating hurdles when it is now in Opposition. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that he faced vilification by the Congress government as a chief minister of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to India’s democracy and accused them of being responsible for several ills that confront the country today. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said that had it not been for the grand old party, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.