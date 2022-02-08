‘Talent first casualty when family becomes supreme’: PM’s no-holds-barred attack against Congress in Rajya Sabha – 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, saying that the grand old party blocked India’s development when it was in power and is creating hurdles when it is now in Opposition. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said that he faced vilification by the Congress government as a chief minister of Gujarat.
The Prime Minister said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to India’s democracy and accused them of being responsible for several ills that confront the country today. Taking a jibe at the Congress, the prime minister said that had it not been for the grand old party, the country would not have seen Emergency, the massacre of Sikhs and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.
- PM Modi accused the Congress of being trapped in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. He said that the Congress party has become negative due to this. “The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative,” said PM Modi.
- The Prime Minister alleged that the Congress is today objecting to the idea of the nation. “Now, the Congress has an objection with the nation. If the nation, its idea is unconstitutional, then why your party was named Indian National Congress? Now you have this new thought, change your party’s name from Indian National Congress to ‘Federation of Congress’,” said PM Modi.
- PM Modi said that when a family becomes supreme in a party, then the first casualty is talent. He said that the biggest threat that Indian democracy faces today is from family-run parties.
- The Prime Minister said that some members ask what would have happened had there been no Congress. “Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would’ve been free from the dynasty. India would’ve walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency…Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn’t have burnt in flames of terrorism for yrs, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would’ve been no incident of daughters being thrown in ‘tandoor’,” said PM Modi.
- Responding to the opposition’s criticism of the government, PM Modi said that defeat and victory happen and one should not get frustrated with this. He asked the opposition leaders not to impose their personal frustration on people. “If party leaders express despair then what would happen to the nation,” said PM Modi.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused the Congress party of dismissing over 50 state governments during its over 50-year rule at the Centre.
- PM Modi said that the democracy in India is not due to the complaisance of the Congress party. “Those who trampled democracy in 1975 should not lecture us about democracy…India is the mother of democracy. Democracy and debate are taking place in India for centuries,” said PM Modi.
- “Listening is also a part of democracy just like speaking. They are facing problems in listening as they developed a habit of lecturing while in power for years,” said PM Modi as the Congress staged a walkout from the upper house.
- The prime minister accused the Congress party of running a campaign against vaccination drive and said that the public is aware and they stood in queue to get vaccinated. Hitting out at the opposition, PM Modi said that a few leaders of some political parties have shown immaturity in the last two years which has disappointed the nation. He said that campaigns were done against Indian vaccines for political selfishness.
- PM Modi also accused the Congress government of not sending forces to liberate Goa, taking aspirations from Sardar Patel’s decisions. “Goa got freedom after 15 years of India’s independence. Then prime minister was concerned about his international image. He used to think that attacking Goa will tarnish his image as a peace-loving leader and he left Goa on its own,” said PM Modi.