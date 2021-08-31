‘Taking orders from Taliban?’ BJP questions Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra bans Dahi Handi event

Yesterday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had asked whether the Maharashtra government is taking orders from the Taliban.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government’s decision to ban all public gatherings, including the human pyramids formed during Dahi Handi celebrations, has led to questions by the BJP over what it termed as selective restrictions while the Maharashtra Police scrambled to prevent any violation.

Yesterday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had asked whether the Maharashtra government is taking orders from the Taliban. “Why are all restrictions being enforced on Hindu festivals in Maharashtra?” he asked. Shelar alleged that Shiv Sena is compromising on its ‘Hindutva’ plan and reminded that this is the same party that had created a huge controversy when the Bombay High Court had reduced the height of the Dahi Handi human pyramid.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam had yesterday announced that he along with ‘Krishna and Radha’ will reach the Ghatkopar Chirag Nagar police station this morning with a pot filled with curd and butter and will celebrate Dahi Handi there. He said that the government should allow people to celebrate the festival with fully vaccinated persons participating in it. He said that a maximum limit of five people can be set and be allowed to perform Dahi Handi while adhering to COVID protocols.

However, Mumbai Police personnel reached Ram Kadam’s residence early this morning to stop him. “We demand that the government should allow Dahi Handi celebrations, with the presence of a maximum of 5 fully vaccinated persons at an event and following all COVID protocols. We will celebrate Dahi Handi even if Uddhav Thackeray government misuses the police force,” he said today.

Earlier on August 23, CM Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with Dahi Handi Coordination Committees and had requested them to take initiatives of social and health-related activities instead of observing the festivities and being vulnerable to COVID.