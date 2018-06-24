Taking on Modi: SP-BSP alliance kicks off ‘informally’; here’s what ‘special’ two parties have decided

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said no leader from Mayawati’s party has joined his party in the last two months.

BSP-SP alliance: Yet to make an announcement for an alliance before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh’s two top parties – Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party – have already built up a considerable amount of confidence in each other. Top leaders from both parties have decided not to take induct any MLA from the other flock, The Indian Express reported citing sources on Sunday. The understanding has come up as a trust-building exercise to ensure that BSP and SP alliance — seen in by-elections for Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha seats and the Noorpur Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh — remains intact for the 2019 elections.

Speaking to the Indian Express, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said no leader from Mayawati’s party has joined his party in the last two months. Chaudhary also claimed that leaders from two parties, who were willing to switch sides have changed their minds, after coming together of Akhilesh and Mayawati.

From BSP, a senior leader confirmed SP spokesperson’s statement. The BSP leader also said both parties are taking in leaders if they appear to be stronger as the idea is to make the ‘alliance stronger and not any one party’. Party supremo Mayawati has not issued any instructions in this regard, however, she is not expected to encourage rebel SP leader in near future.

The party may also resort to fielding candidates on each other’s symbol just like Kairana.

The BJP, which had won 312 seats in 403-member strong assembly in last year, has recently suffered massive setbacks at the hands of SP-BSP alliance in recent bypolls. The saffron party has lost Phulpur, Gorakhpur and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies, earlier held by the party stalwarts Keshav Prasad Maurya, Adityanath and Hukum Singh respectively. Apart from the three Lok Sabhas, the BSP-SP alliance also wrested Nurpur assembly seat, where Naeemul Hasan of the SP won by 5,662 votes.