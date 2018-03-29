Taking cue from footballer C K Vineeth, 1.25 lakh Kerala students skip caste, religion columns during school admission

A whopping 1,23,630 students from class I to X had left the caste and religion columns blank.

Over one lakh students in Kerala have skipped the caste, religion columns in their school admission forms, state Education Minister C Raveendranath informed the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday. The development comes after start footballer C K Vineeth opted not to mention his religion while obtaining a birth certificate for his son, according to reports. Vineeth, who plies his trade for Sachin Tendulkar-owned Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League, had said that his son should be left with the choice of choosing his religion, if he wished to have one.

The Education Minister was responding to a written query from CPI(M) MLA D K Murali. Murali sought to know the number of students who had obtained admission without filling the columns for religion and caste from class I to XII. A whopping 1,23,630 students from class I to X had left the caste and religion columns blank. The numbers are significantly less for XI and XII students. According to the report, 278 and 239 students of standards XI and XII respectively had obtained admission to schools without mentioning their caste and religion. The Education Minister said that none of the students in the vocational higher secondary schools had left these columns blank.

From class 1 to class 10, the responses of students across 9, 209 schools in the state, have been enclosed in soft copy form.

Earlier in 2008, a controversy had erupted over text-book material during then CPI(M)-led state government rule. A chapter of a social science textbook of class VII had to be withdrawn after it was alleged that the chapter was preaching atheism.