Take note of Unnao accident case: Congress urges Supreme Court

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case. (PTI)

The Congress on Monday urged the Supreme Court to take note of the accident in which Unnao rape survivor was critically injured and two of her aunts died. The victim’s mother and lawyer were also injured in the accident. They were hit by a truck which had its number plate blackened. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case. The opposition leaders have alleged that it was an attempt to kill the family members of the rape victim.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet said: “So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates…She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator.”

So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government and urged the Supreme Court to take cognisance of the accident and the rape case. “We would demand the Supreme Court of India take suo moto cognisance of this particular accident as well as entire unfortunate rape incident and all probes and judicial proceedings. They should proceed under the supervision of the apex court,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that the top court should take note of the case on the basis of its discretion. “Because, the manner in which the attempt has been made to kill the victim, the government cannot object to it,” he added.

The BJP MLA is currently lodged in jail and the UP police today slapped fresh charges of murder on him. Soon after Sengar was booked in the accident case, Priyanka Gandhi asked the BJP to expel him from the party.