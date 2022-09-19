‘Take my car and go join BJP if you want to, nobody stopping anyone: Kamal Nath to Congress dissidents

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has said that anyone from the Congress who wishes to join the Bharatiya Janata Party can freely go and join them if they so desire.

“I have been asked why people from Congress are joining BJP and what the Congress is doing to stop them. You think Congress is finished? Congress is not going to stop anyone. Anyone who feels that his/her ideology is better aligned with the BJP is free to go.

“In fact, I’ll tell them to take my car and go join the BJP. We only want people who can work dutifully,” the former MP Chief Minister said on Sunday addressing a press conference.

#WATCH | Whoever wants to join BJP can go. We don't want to stop anyone. If they (Congress leaders) want to go and see their future with BJP, I would lend them my motor (car) to go and join BJP. Congress would not stop anyone from quitting: MP Congress chief Kamal Nath (18.09) pic.twitter.com/8cpI1ZgloT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 19, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Nath said that a perception was being created that the Congress party was finished because a handful of people had quit the party and joined BJP. “Just because someone leaves Congress, do you think the party’s over? People do what they do out of their own intent, no one does anything out of pressure,” he said.

Nath’s remarks come in the backdrop of a string of exits from the party following the party’s successive defeats in elections. Last week, the Congress was wiped out in Goa where eight of its 11 MLAs in the state joined the BJP. The Assembly Speaker later accepted the merger of the COngress Legislative Party of the state with the BJP as over 75 per cent of its MLAs had joined the BJP en masse.

Prior to the Goa debacle, the Congress faced a terrible jolt as Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the party’s tallest veterans, quit in a hard-hitting letter addressed to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Azad joined a long list of leaders to quit the Congress. Recent high-profile exits include Sunil Jakhar, Jaiveer Shergill and Amarinder Singh, among others. While Azad is set to formally launch his own party and contest the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Amarinder SIngh will join the BJP today and merge the party he launched ahead of the Punjab elections with the saffron party.