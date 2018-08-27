‘Take me back or face consequences’: Alagiri’s dare to DMK ahead of Stalin’s elevation as president

MK Alagiri (ANI)

A day ahead of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s general council meeting to elect its president to succeed late M Karunanidhi, the departed leader’s elder son has asked the party to take him back or be ready to face the music. Daring the party ahead of the crucial meeting to be held on Tuesday, MK Alagiri said, “Reinduct me or face consequences,” reported India Today.

“Earlier Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) was there. Now we have to save the party (DMK) and we want to join it. If they don’t include us in the party, they will have to face the consequences,” Alagiri was quoted by ANI as saying.

Party working president M K Stalin, who is likely to be elected the party president, filed his nomination for the post at party headquarters in Chennai earlier. Another party leader Duraimurugan also filed his nomination for the post of treasurer, which was held by Stalin. The process to elect the party president has been necessitated after the death of Karunanidhi on August 7. Before filing their nomination papers, Stalin, Duraimurugan and other senior party leaders visited Dayalu Ammal, Karunanidhi’s wife, at her residence.

Later in the day they also met party veteran K Anbhazhagan, before heading to the memorials of DMK founder and former chief minister C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi at the Marina beach-front where they paid floral tributes. Stalin submitted the nomination papers to DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi.

The names of Stalin and Duraimurugan were proposed by 65 DMK district secretaries for posts of president and treasurer, respectively.

The sibling rivalry between Alagiri and Stalin were witnessed earlier too with the former claiming true loyalists of the departed leader were with him.

Alagiri, who was expelled from DMK in 2014, has been questioning Stalin’s leadership. He had earlier announced that he would lead a peace rally in Chennai to the mausoleum of Karunanidhi on September 5.